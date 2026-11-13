Tanker Collides With American Heritage in New Orleans

A tanker lost control and struck the American Heritage river cruise in New Orleans, resulting in over 30 hospitalizations and a massive rescue operation on the Mississippi River.

Authorities confirmed that all passengers were accounted for after a tanker lost control and collided with the American Heritage river cruise vessel in New Orleans on Friday, November 13, 2026. The impact caused the cruise boat to partially submerge in the Mississippi River, leading to a chaotic rescue operation that resulted in over 30 people being hospitalized for injuries and shock.

Rescue Operations in the River

Emergency personnel and local shipping crews worked rapidly to save those in the water as the American Heritage listed heavily to one side. Video footage from the scene showed more than a dozen individuals in lifejackets being pulled from the 66-degree Fahrenheit water and helped onto nearby vessels. Other passengers remained near the railings as the boat sank deeper, creating a complex environment for rescuers to navigate amidst the wreckage.

Also read American Heritage River Cruise Capsizes After Collision with Tanker in New Orleans

Ship Details and Passenger Count

The American Heritage, built in 2015 and operated by American Cruise Lines, was carrying 129 passengers at the time of the crash. The five-story vessel, capable of holding up to 150 passengers, had just concluded an eight-day cruise through destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi. The cruise line stated it is cooperating fully with the Coast Guard and plans to release further updates as the investigation progresses.

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Tanker Cargo and Vessel Data

The vessel involved in the incident is the Atlantic Asphalt, a 520-foot ship flagged in the Marshall Islands with a final destination of New Orleans. According to the live shipping tracker MarineTraffic, the tanker specializes in transporting large quantities of asphalt and bitumen. Maritime data indicates these substances are often heated above 250 degrees Fahrenheit to remain fluid during transit, though it remains unclear if the ship was carrying cargo during the collision.

Witness Accounts of the Incident

Devon Flanagan, an employee at the Port of New Orleans, described the scene as absolute chaos when workers rushed down the dock to observe the disaster. Flanagan witnessed the larger tanker crashing into the paddlewheel cruise boat, causing metal and glass to crunch as the American Heritage tipped onto its side. He noted that the area became convoluted with other barges and companies attempting to assist, while people remained in the water, adding to the confusion of the rescue efforts.