Container shipping feels the strain of the Hormuz crisis through congestion at Middle East and south Asian ports, rather than strikes on vessels.

Gulf crude exports had recovered to 82 percent of pre-war levels in October, according to the IEA, but its director said the renewed strikes this week raised doubts about whether that recovery can hold.on Monday and Tuesday left two seafarers missing, 11 injured and a burning liquefied petroleum gas carrier abandoned off Oman, even as, the recent attacks don’t bode well for the state of trade within and surrounding the conflict-ridden waterway.

Executive director Fatih Birol said the war in Iran has “crushed” confidence in the“I don’t see any credible pathway back to the situation that existed in February 2026,” Birol wrote in a guest essay for The Economist’s “The World Ahead 2027,” published Wednesday. Gulf crude exports had recovered to 82 percent of pre-war levels in October, according to the IEA, but Birol said the renewed strikes this week raised doubts about whether that recovery can hold.

Also read Oman Rescues 24 Indian Crew After Tara Gas Tanker Attack in Strait of Hormuz

The first confirmed strike came before 6 a.m. UTC on Monday, when the Panama-flagged crude tanker On Phoenix was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman while transiting outbound. The attack caused an engine room fire, according to the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, but the crew is reported safe. About 13 hours later, the Panama-flagged LPG carrier Tara Gas was disabled by an engine room fire after also being stuck north of Oman.

A second strike on Tuesday forced its crew to abandon ship, with 24 rescued and one Indian seafarer missing.

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“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end,” said India’s ministry of external affairs, condemning the Tara Gas attack in a statement. “Free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest. ” A separate attack that evening struck a vessel operated by maritime logistics company ADNOC Logistics and Services, leaving one crew member missing and 11 injured, although the company did not name the vessel.

The strikes followed an attack on Sunday on the ADNOC-managed crude carrier Al Dhannah as it approached the strait, when the vessel was struck in the steering gear room and then headed back toward Dubai. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Sunday that two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, sinking one of the vessels. The claim from the IRGC has never been verified.

Traffic through the strait remains far below normal even on days without a new attack. In its Sunday update, the Joint Maritime Information Center rated the strait’s warning level as “severe” and recorded about 28 U.S.-facilitated transits a day across Thursday through Saturday. The center’s 2025 baseline is roughly 138 vessels passing through per day. The same advisory counted 227 vessels stationary at anchorages east of the strait.

As for container ships, Drewry said only one transited the Hormuz in the week ahead of Nov. 12, compared to the 53 vessels that sailed through the The last confirmed strikes on container vessels were the GFS Pride, which sank on Oct. 13, and the GFS Giselle, which damaged on Oct 14. No container vessel has been confirmed hit in the November wave, and the impact since then has been felt more through‘s latest port update released Wednesday shows the UAE’s Port of Jebel Ali still limited to ad hoc vessel calls only, with the carrier continuing to monitor the regional situation.

The Port of Sohar in Oman carries the longest wait in the Middle East at six-to-eight days for berthing, while Hamad Port in Qatar faces delays of up to 48 hours. Bahrain faces berthing delays of up to two days with vessels berthing on a first-come, first-served basis, and adverse weather in the upper Persian Gulf is disrupting terminal operations with delays of 48 to 72 hours expected.

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Vessel calls at Dammam in Saudi Arabia and Umm Qasr in Iraq are being planned on a case-by-case basis. Congestion at Oman’s Port of Salalah is slowing terminal operations and extending berthing delays to up to 12 hours, as yard utilization reaches up to 70 percent. At Port Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, yard utilization goes up to 67 percent.

The pressure extends to India and Sri Lanka, with Mundra Port enduring yard utilization exceeding 77 percent and delays of six to 12 hours. Nhava Sheva Port is seeing yard utilization surpassing 82 percent, alongside delays of up to six hours.

The Port of Colombo is the tightest of the three, with yard utilization exceeding 98 percent across all terminals and a backlog of inter-terminal transfers of up to 50,000 20-foot equivalent units , alongside berthing delays of up to 24 hours at Colombo International Container Terminals and up to 12 hours at Colombo West International Terminal and South Asia Gateway Terminals.

Vessels arriving within their scheduled berthing windows at Colombo are expected to face delays over the next few weeks, with adverse weather adding to the disruption,According to a new analysis conducted jointly by the Port of Long Beach and the USC Marshall School of Business dubbed “Ships to Shelves,” financial pressures are likely to hit consumers acutely in early 2027. Gemini Cooperation sets its final three Suez switch dates as October canal traffic hits a post-crisis high, yet congestion still absorbs a tenth of the fleet.

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