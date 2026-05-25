Tank Overheating at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, Calif., Evacuates 50,000 Residents

Firefighters have been spraying water on a damaged tank at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, Calif., to cool the chemicals after the tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated. The tank's interior reached 100 degrees on Sunday, an increase of 10 degrees Fahrenheit since Saturday, according to Democratic state Sen. Tom Umberg.

The tank at GKN Aerospace, which makes plastic parts for commercial and military aircraft , overheated and began venting vapors, leading to the evacuation of 50,000 residents.

Firefighters have been spraying water on the tank to cool the chemicals, and monitoring tests have shown that air pollution around the evacuation zone is within normal limits. The tank holds 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a highly volatile chemical used to make plastic parts. The first goal of firefighters is to cool off the chemical inside the tank to prevent a leak or explosion.

Containment barriers have been set up to prevent the chemical from getting into storm drains or reaching creeks or the nearby ocean in the event of a spill





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GKN Aerospace Garden Grove Calif. Tank Overheating Evacuation Methyl Methacrylate Plastic Parts Commercial And Military Aircraft Orange County Fire Authority State Of Emergency President Donald Trump Methyl Methacrylate Exposure Air Monitoring Containment Barriers Garden Grove High School Anaheim Disneyland's Two Theme Parks

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