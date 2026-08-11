Tank Dell Scores First Touchdown Since 2024 Injury in Texans Win

Tank Dell returns to the scoring colum with a 63-yard touchdown againSt the Chargers, marking his first score since a severe knee injury in 2024. Amidst roster changes and league-wide injuries,Dell's comeback signals a new era for the Houston Texans offense.

Dell Returns to Scoring Form After Major Injury

Tank Dell successfully returned to the scoring column for the Houston Texans during their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers , marking a significant milestone in his recovery from a severe knee injury . Hauling in a sixty-three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud , Dell celebrated his first score in nearly two years. The play occurred just before halftime, propelling the Texans to a seventeen-nine lead at SoFi Stadium. This moment represented Dell's second game back on the field since suffering the injury, demonstrating his rapid and effective reintegration into professional football.

The journey back to this point was arduous and filled with physical setbacks. In December of two thousand twenty-four, Dell sustained a gruesome knee injury while celebrating a thirty-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. A collision with teammate Jared Wayne resulted in a dislocated knee, torn ligaments, and meniscus damage, forcing him to miss the entirety of the following season. His career has previously been marked by significant health challenges, including a fractured fibula during his rookie year. The successful return to the end zoNe signifies not just a personal victory, but a definitive statement that his comeback from these traumatic injuries is officially complete.

Also read What to Expect From Tank Dell in Second Game Back With Texans

Increased Opportunity Amidst Roster Changes

Dell's resurgence coincides with a shift in the Texans' offensive dynamics, driven by injuries to other key receivers. With Jaylin Noel sidelined for the season and Jayden Higgins dealing with a knee issue, Dell finds himself with a clearer path to increased playing time. Analysts suggest that Dell should handle an increased volume of targets in the passing game, solidifying his status as a reliable fantasy football asset. he is no longer competing for a lower role within the hierarchy, but rather stepping into a primary position following the absence of Noel and the potential limitations of Higgins.

While the Texans entered the contest with a two-triumph record, Dell's individual performance offers a bright spot in an otherwise struggling season. His ability to shatter away down the right side of the field and secure deep passes from Stroud highlights the continued trust between the quarterback and receiver. This matchup served as a proving ground, showing that Dell retains his explosive speed and route-running precision despite the long rehabilitation period. His third catch of the season being a touchdown underscores his efficiency and impact on the field.

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Broader League Context and Injury Updates

The news of Dell's return occurs amidst a week of significant injury developments across the National Football League. In Cincinnati, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins were instrumental in a win, with Higgins securing back-to-back multi-touchdown games. Meanwhile, in Seattle, rookie Jadarian Price is expected to inherit a heavier workload due to injuries to other running backs, facing a tough Arizona defense. These parallel stories of player resilience and roster adjustments highlight the volatile nature of the current season.

Other notable injury updates include J.J. McCarthy returning to action for Minnesota after a hip injury, and Puka Nacua rebounding with a strong performance for the Rams. Clevelands KC Concepcion Jr. returned to the field after a leg injury, while Houston's own Jake Ferguson suffered a knee scare but managed to return to play. These widespread reports illustrate the physical toll of the sport, making Dell's specific recovery from a two-year absence all the more remarkable. His return provides a narrative of hope and perseverance that resonates throughout the league as other players navigate their own comeback trails.