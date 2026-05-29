Tanji Patton reveals what’s next after 11 seasons of Goodtaste TV

After more than a decade of sharing the best food, wine, and hidden gems across Texas, Tanji Patton is saying goodbye to Goodtaste with Tanji.

May 29, 2026 at 4:19 PMand longtime friend of Houston Life personality says the upcoming season will be the final one for her television series, which has spent more than a decade highlighting the best food, wine, and travel experiences across Texas.

Tanji shared with Houston Life co-hosts Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly, reflecting on the journey, sharing thatfirst began as an online concept she launched with her husband, Mike, back in 2008. What started as a digital “online magazine,” as she described it, eventually grew into a full television series that premiered in 2016 and has now run for 11 seasons.

She said the opportunity to bring the show to KPRC 2 came early in the process, when leadership at the station took a chance on a brand-new concept. That partnership helped introduceWhile the television chapter is coming to a close, Patton emphasized that this is not a farewell to storytelling or food-focused content. Instead, she is shifting her focus toward her podcast,, where she plans to continue sharing conversations centered on faith, purpose, and personal transformation.

The podcast also remains a family effort, with her son Cash involved behind the scenes and in production. Patton credited her team, producers, and editors for helping build the show into what it became, calling the experience a true collaboration.

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