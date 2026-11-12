Tanisha Wright experienced Penn State’s national glory. She wants to bring it back as head coach.

After a successful playing and coaching career in the WNBA, Wright returns to her alma mater with a goal of making the Nittany Lions into a national powerhouse.

Tanisha Wright knows what Penn State women’s basketball looks like at its best: Big Ten titles, yearly NCAA Tournament appearances, and runs to the Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen.

But the program hasn’t been to those stages in over a decade. The Nittany Lions last advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and since have had nine losing seasons. Wright is now tasked with bringing Penn State back to the national stage.

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“More motivation to bring our school and the pride and tradition that former athletes are used to with Penn State back, I care less it was me or somebody else that did it,” said Wright, who played for Penn State from 2002 to 2005. “I just want to get back to that playing, being competitive, playing at a high level, representing Penn State in the right way, and so that’s the focus.

That has always been the focus when I took the job, was to restore a tradition that I think that Rene Portland worked so endlessly and so hard to create. ” Wright was hired to take over her alma mater this offseason after six years as a coach in the WNBA, two as the Atlanta Dream’s head coach. As a player for the Nittany Lions, she won back-to-back Big Ten regular-season titles and made four NCAA Tournament appearances.

She played 14 seasons in the WNBA, including 10 with the Seattle Storm where she won a WNBA championship in 2010. When Penn State parted ways with Carolyn Kieger after seven seasons at the helm, Pat Kraft, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics, honed in on Wright during the coaching search. Wright said the conversations between her and Kraft were “easy,” and there was no “twisting of the arm.

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” It took just two weeks to fill the position, with the agreement becoming official March 19.

“I think anytime you get the opportunity to engage with and be a part of a program that you’ve helped put some touches on, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Wright said. “I love Penn State. Penn State has been a big part of my story and my journey in the basketball world, and so having this opportunity really just was a no-brainer for me to be able to take advantage of it.

” What came next was new territory for Wright, who has only been a head coach at the professional level. Recruiting out of high school and the transfer portal was an adjustment, and one she had to make quickly as only one player from the Nittany Lions’ 2025-26 team stuck around.

“I came in and I didn’t have any kids, right? ” Wright said.

“So I really just focused on being able to fill out a roster. ” But recruiting is a nonstop process in college athletics, and it’s something Wright is still continuing to get learn. She’s leaned on her staff and their experiences with recruits for help, but she’s also drawn from her experience coaching in the WNBA.

“Not one shoe fits all,” Wright said. “They all have different stories, different backgrounds, different journeys, and so how you relate to them all matters, and you have to relate to them all differently. So I think that’s one thing that I can definitely pull from and bring with me here because it’s the same. It doesn’t change, right?

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People are people, and so they come with different stories and different journeys, and so being able to relate and build those relationships matters. ” Recruiting at the college level has changed significantly since Wright’s college playing days, with revenue sharing and NIL payments. Her experience at the professional level has helped with that, Wright said, as it “gave me a good basis. ” Regardless, Wright’s recruiting philosophy is focused on the individual.

“When you’re rebuilding a culture and you’re rebuilding a program, I think that foundation year, that first year, we need to have culture, we need to have culture kids, culture people, culture staff,” Wright said. “You need to have people who are all about having the right culture and being part of the right culture, and that’s one area where I think we did a phenomenal job. ” Wright’s goal is to take things “one step at a time.

” This is the foundation year, and there are certainly going to be struggles some of which are already showing. Penn State is 0-3 entering Sunday’s matchup at Arizona State. Wright wasn’t expecting immediate results. She isn’t even sure when those results will come.

Her main goal is writing the first chapter for a story that hopefully ends with the Nittany Lions returning as a national powerhouse.

“I can’t sit here and tell you that this is the timetable,” Wright said. “It’s stacking days, day by day, building a program that’s worthy of Penn State and the university, and doing that daily, creating those habits, creating the culture that we want this thing to look like, and then going out and getting the right people that fit that culture.

So I think we are off to a great start with the young athletes that we have for this season, and so now our job is just to stack days and build upon that. ”