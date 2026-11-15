Tangier Rediscovered: Historic Villas and Creative Revival

Tangier has transformed from a 1950s expatriate retreat into a vibrant cultural hub, blending historic Art Deco architecture and hillside villas with a fresh creative energy from locals and international residents. Despite changes, the city retains its artistic legacy and dreamy atmosphere, offering unique accommodations like the former home of Yves Saint Laurent for those seeking to settle into its languorous rhythms.

Above: The pool terrace at Villa Mabrouka, a 12-room hotel that was once the home of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, with gardens designed by Madison Cox.

Writing about Tangier in the 1950s, Truman Capote observed that “the days slide by less noticed than foam in a waterfall. ” Decades later, this city on Morocco’s coast, across the Strait of Gibraltar from Spain, is significantly changed from Capote’s time, when it was an exotic retreat for café society’s demimonde, people such as Barbara Hutton and Malcolm Forbes.

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In recent years Tangier’s mosaic of villages—from the medina’s warren of whitewashed lanes to the Ville Moderne’s blocks of Art Deco towers to the hillside villas and gardens on Jebel Kebir—has been reinvigorated, in part by an enterprising mix of Tanjawis and expats who continue to infuse the city with a fresh creative spirit. Yet there is much that remains the same: the dreamy light that seduced artists from Eugène Delacroix to Henri Matisse to Mariano Fortuny, the overgrown gardens of casbah courtyards, and the cooling breezes coming off the confluence of Atlantic and Mediterranean waters.

And there’s still plenty of the languorous lifestyle that captivated Capote. A 1949 Cecil Beaton photograph of Truman Capote during a visit to Tangier, with Paul Bowles and his wife Jane. Cecil Beaton/Conde Nast via Getty Images “Tangier is all about settling in,” says Charlotte Claydon, whose whitewashed Moroccan Art Deco house has been in her family for more than a century. Known asthe residence sits in a grove of papyrus and lilies between thick palms and weeping willows.

It’s one of numerous historic villas and townhouses renovated by international designers and other creatives who live here that can be rented. There’s arguably no better way to ease into the rhythms of daily life in Tangier. Pin Affleck, who arranges travel and accommodations throughWhen Claydon and her sister Jacquetta Wheeler began renting out Dar Sinclair, they received messages from guests worried about filling up a week.

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“We spent hours coming up with lists of activities, knowing full well they might only get to one or two,” Claydon says, noting that most guests make their own discoveries and end up on unplanned diversions. Ornate plaster and tilework decorate the 19th-century Moorish-style Hotel Continental, which is now owned by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and is undergoing renovations. Boz Gagovskiis a must for crispy falafel and plates of lamb chops.

Later, as the sun sinks into the sea, it’s hard to beat the views from the roof of, the onetime home of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé that Jasper Conran transformed into hotel with gardens by Tangier resident Madison Cox. After a martini, the hotel’srestaurant is a smart spot for a dinner of thistle tagine and grilled sole; down the street, the atmospheric Hamadi serves standout harissa soup and sizzling skewers.

The bar at Villa Joséphine, a colonial-style Belle Epoque villa that is now an 11-room hotel. Boz Gagovski Claydon and Wheeler, for their part, also advise guests to reserve time for relaxing and being transported at home, one of the great pleasures of staying in a design-centric private residence. Other places available to rent include the red-and-white-striped riad owned by, as well as antiques dealer Gordon Watson’s large ochre house.

Both weave together Moorish and European details, with objects from Tangier and around the world that reflect the city’s cosmopolitan history. As Hamish Bowles noted in his foreword to the book, “The magic of this place was that everyone who had chosen to make a home here brought their own fantasy with them. ”, and our home here, a 1929 townhouse named Casa Tosca, is filled with a worldly mix of objects and furnishings that we designed.

Outside, our terraced garden was overseen by Umberto Pasti, whose own Tangier residence is a collection of 1930s bungalows set within meandering gardens of datura trees, rambling roses, and alocasia. For us, so much of the pleasure of this place is being at home and having people over. Creating the setting with local craftspeople and market finds becomes a pastime in itself. A staircase overlooking the gardens at the home of designer Jean-Louis Deniot and William Holloway.

Anouar Akrouh It’s the same for Marco Scarani and Jamie Creel, whose house, Dar Zero, has had an illustrious lineage of owners who have contributed to its rich layers. The home is in the casbah, with a bushy fig tree and bougainvillea spilling from its courtyard over the front wall. Inside, iron klismos chairs from when designers Yves Vidal and Charles Sevigny lived there sit on well-worn bejmat and zellige tiles.

There are also pieces of their own creation, such as brass bird-foot candlesticks they make in Tangier and sell in their New York shop,.

“There is a lot of transmission from one generation to another,” Scarani says. “Friends here inherit objects and even homes. We live in houses that have the spirits of the people who came before. ” For designers Frank de Biasi and Gene Meyer, it was the relationship with artisans that prompted them a few years ago to open Habibi Burton, their boutique where they offer pillows, painted tables, and a rotation of decorative objects, all sourced locally.

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“Making things for the shop gives me more freedom than making things for clients,” says de Biasi. “Because we aren’t designing to a deadline, I can have four artisans contribute to a single piece. ” He also recommends Las Chicas for fashion, Kasbah Collective for regional crafts, and the bookshop Les Insolites. Habibi Burton, owned by designers Frank de Biasi and Gene Meyer, sells locally sourced crafts, artworks, and fashions.

Boz Gagovski, a cultural salon and shop that hosts talks and exhibitions bringing together creatives from Africa, the Arab world, and Europe. It has a selection of books and artist prints, as well as a restaurant and live music. Bouzid is one of the native Tanjawis who are animating the city’s cultural life.

Another is, where screenings of contemporary and classic films share the program with talks and other cultural events.and William Holloway, exists in a different world, perched among pines and looking out across the strait. Focusing on spaces for entertaining, Deniot placed a 30-foot dining table on a roof, while his living room is outfitted with a large fireplace, plush carpets, and a welcoming mix of furniture, mostly made locally.

“Tangier is a land of artistic opportunity, a place for aesthetes, where stylistic adventures, contemplation, and the freedom to create are central to daily life,” says the ELLE Decor A-List designer, who is opening an office here.another ELLE Decor A-List designer, hosts an annual theatrical performance in the gardens of his mountaintop villa, Gazebo. Producer Rob Ashford assembles actors from Broadway and the West End , and the shows are open to the public, though tickets are limited.

It’s a full sensory experience colored by the scent of jasmine and gardenias, one that captures the eccentric artistic allure of Tangier. The energy and interest in the city continue to grow. Deniot is creating a hotel with theater producer Jordan Roth, the Four Seasons recently announced a new property on Malabata Bay, and King Mohammed VI is behind a luxurious renovation of the historic Hotel Continental.

And while there is excitement around these new projects, what appeals most about Tangier is something older. Over lunch on Grenney’s terrace, looking out at Spain, we discussed the city’s past lives.

“What makes Tangier unique is its varied history and strategic position,” he observed. “The strait made it a city of diplomacy, openness, and inclusiveness. That is its bedrock. ”