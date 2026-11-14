Tanana Chiefs Conference concludes first fall summit

Tanana Chiefs Conference concluded its first fall summit Friday, giving leaders a chance to discuss pressing topics ahead of winter.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Tanana Chiefs Conference concluded its first fall summit Friday, giving leaders a chance to discuss pressing topics ahead of winter. Rural communities have discussed the impacts of rising fuel costs throughout the year.

The conversation continued during a panel on heating assistance at the summit. Chief and Chairman Sharon Hildebrand said the topic involves more than fuel. Resource challenges Hildebrand described how many tribal members measure wealth.

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“Their wealth is in how much they’re able to fill the freezer and how much wood they have piled up beside the house. That shows their wealth,” Hildebrand explained. Gathering those resources makes fuel a necessity, but resources such as salmon from the river are shrinking.

“So now the resources are diminishing,” Hildebrand said. “And so when that salmon is dismal, our people are unable to fill their freezers. ” Freight and fuel costs More villages are turning to goods from stores, and the impact of fuel costs affects multiple areas. Most of those goods arrive by barge or plane.

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“Some of our villages also are not accessible by barge, which means huge freight planes have to bring in the fuel, heating fuel, also bring in all the freight. So that’s way more expensive than barge costs,” Hildebrand said. Tanana Chiefs Conference is helping tribal members without bulk fuel storage plan for the future.

Land use and trespassing A panel on tribal stewardship and land use plans on the first day of the summit highlighted trespassing and hunting on Native lands by non-Native hunters.

“We’ve noticed that there’s more outside hunters, not only from in Alaska, but also outside of Alaska,” Hildebrand said. Emerging leaders The summit has also given emerging leaders another chance to sit at the table and carry conversations while representing younger generations. Hildebrand said the emerging leaders program started a few years ago in response to tribal leadership.

“They wanted to ensure our young people are at the table,” Hildebrand said. “And so this provides them an opportunity to not only sit with the leadership, but they can also speak at the mic, bring up issues that’s impacting them. ” Hildebrand said emerging leaders submitted several resolutions in March. She said some are represented at the state level and some are involved in national and international politics.

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Hildebrand said she stepped away from her role with Fairbanks Native Association in March to make room for young people. Two young people were then elected to the association’s board: Brittany Woods-Orrison and Caleb Peters.

“We’re always proud when our people are able to step forward, be positive and bring forward not only the hard issues, but be able to bring it forward in a good way,” Hildebrand said. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com