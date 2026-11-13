Tampa Bay Buccaneers Must Fix Middle of Field Passing Issue

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggle with middle of field passing, ranking 31st. Baker Mayfield and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson must address this critical offensive weakness to save the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at a precarious 3-6 record on Nov. 1, 2026, hovering just half a game behind the NFC South leaders. Despite possessing an elite defense and a formidable running game, the team is struggling to maintain its position in the standings due to a passing attack that ranks among the worst in the NFL. The core issue driving this decline is a specific, glaring deficiency in their ability to throw the ball to the middle of the field, a tactic that average and elite teams alike utilize effectively.

Buccaneers Middle of Field Passing Stats

The statistical data regarding the middle of the field passing game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is alarming. The league average for passes thrown between the hashes stands at 10.4% this season. In stark contrast, the Buccaneers have thrown only 11 passes to the middle of the field all year. This totals a mere 4.9% of their attempts, ranking them 31st in the NFL in both total attempts and percentage.

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Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown eight of these middle-field passes, while backup Jalon Daniels has thrown three. The Denver Broncos are the only team worse than the Buccaneers in both categories. Conversely, the Houston Texans lead the league in both attempts and percentage. Top offenses like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers also rank highly in this metric, demonstrating that accessing the middle of the field is a hallmark of successful passing attacks.

Receiver Talent and Scheme Limitations

One significant factor contributing to this offensive stagnation is a lack of receivers capable of thriving in high-traffic areas. The Buccaneers do not seem to possess players with the route-running acumen required for inside-breaking routes or the physical toughness to survive contact in the middle. First-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka has struggled with this aspect of the game throughout his NFL career to date.

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Additionally, veteran wideout Chris Godwin is in the tail end of his career, making it physically harder for him to take those hits as he ages. Wideout Tez Johnson is among the smallest wideouts in the NFL, which further limits his viability in contested middle-field situations. These roster constraints likely impact the play-calling and execution strategies employed by the offensive staff this season.

Offensive Coordinator Strategic Concerns

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson may be spooked by the personnel limitations, leading him to avoid putting first reads between the hashes in a progression-based read system. The concern is that the current personnel cannot reliably secure the ball in these high-contact zones. While quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield can sometimes be hesitant to throw to the middle due to past injuries or coverage schemes, the lack of middle-field throws from Jalon Daniels suggests the issue may lie more with Robinson's scheming than with quarterback fear alone.

The Buccaneers' passing offense has effectively blocked off the entire middle area at the moment, causing the entire team to suffer for the lack of balance. No matter the root cause, whether it be personnel limitations or strategic caution, the team needs to figure out how to unlock that part of the field. Getting the middle-of-the-field passing rate to at least the league average would be highly beneficial for this team's overall offensive efficiency.

Next Steps and Future Outlook

Fixing this issue will require a combination of efforts from multiple parties on the offensive side of the ball. The Buccaneers must find a way to fix this specific part of the passing game fast if they want the passing attack to take off. Accessing the middle of the field is not just an option for top-tier teams; it is a necessity for survival in the modern NFL. Without improvement, the Buccaneers risk plummeting further in the standings despite their defensive strengths.