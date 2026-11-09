Tampa bakery owner shares sweet treats with first responders at MacArthur Airport for Kindness Week

The Cake Girl Bakery owner Kristina Lavalle partnered with Breeze Airways to surprise first responders at Long Island MacArthur Airport and encouraged random acts of kindness ahead of World Kindness Day.

The Cake Girl Bakery owner Kristina Lavalle partnered with Breeze Airways to surprise first responders at Long Island MacArthur Airport and encouraged random acts of kindness ahead of World Kindness Day.

A Florida bakery owner brought smiles and sweet treats to first responders at Long Island MacArthur Airport Sunday as part of a celebration of Kindness Week ahead of World Kindness Day on Friday. Kristina Lavalle, owner of The Cake Girl Bakery in Tampa, Florida, flew to Long Island to share desserts with first responders at the airport. Breeze Airways organized the event in partnership with the bakery as part of Kindness Week activities.

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Lavalle said giving back through acts of generosity is something she regularly does in her community by sharing her baked goods with others.

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"We like to surprise first responders, police officers, our military, that's something big we like to give back... I just love what I do. I love to bring a smile to people's faces," Lavalle said.

"It's very special. It's, nice gesture that they did. Nobody's done that for us before, so it's awesome," said Ryan Tomassone, a senior fire safety officer. The fire rescue team also returned the favor by taking Lavalle on a special ride in one of their fire trucks.