Tammy Hembrow Tears Up at Best Friend Isabella Laws Wedding

Influencer Tammy Hembrow cried at best friend Isabella Laws' wedding to McCauley Casey in Queensland. Hembrow, who recently closed her brand Saski Collection where Laws worked, attended with partner Grayson Te Moana.

Influencer Tammy Hembrow displayed deep emotion while attending the wedding of her best friend, Isabella Laws, and groom McCauley Casey on Thursday. The ceremony took place at The Valley Estate in Currumbin Valley, Queensland, a venue known for hosting exclusive and bespoke celebrations. Hembrow, who has experienced recent personal and professional challenges, appeared visibly moved throughout the event.

Emotional Bridesmaid Appearance

Hembrow, 32, served as a bridesmaid for the nuptials, wearing a pale pink slip dress that featured a metallic halterneck neckline. The maxi-length frock skimmed her curves, and she paired the outfit with strappy, clear heels. Her makeup included a soft, smokey eye and pink lipstick, while her blonde hair was styled in an up-do with loose strands framing her face. She carried two single-stemmed lilies, which complemented the bride's bouquet.

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During the procession, Hembrow broke down in sobs, struggling to maintain composure as she walked down the aisle. At one point, she threw her arms around a groomsman to seek comfort while swatting away tears. Despite the emotional display, she maintained a chic appearance, appearing to go braless under her dress to highlight the metallic details of the neckline.

Wedding Party and Groom Styling

Hembrow attended the event alongside her boyfriend, Grayson Te Moana, who looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. He shielded himself from the sun under a black umbrella as they arrived at the destination venue. The bride, Isabella Laws, stunned guests in a semi-sheer wedding gown with a high-fashion aesthetic. Her dress featured a see-through lace skirt with floral embroidery and a structured corset bodice.

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Laws wore her blonde hair in a half-up style with a long veil and completed her look with white heels. Her new husband, McCauley Casey, resisted traditional wedding attire by wearing a white blazer instead of a standard tuxedo. He paired the blazer with black trousers and a bowtie, adding a lily pinned to his jacket. The couple, who share a one-year-old daughter named Delilah, exchanged vows during the outdoor ceremony.

Professional Ties and Past Events

The wedding marked a significant moment for Hembrow and Laws following the closure of Hembrow's fashion label, Saski Collection. Laws served as the general manager at the activewear brand until its website was disabled in December. Hembrow announced the closure after nearly ten years of operation, stating that the brand had taught her much about business growth and resilience. The closure left Laws out of a job, making this wedding a positive reunion for their professional relationship.

Hembrow has become a frequent presence at high-profile weddings. She recently married Matthew Zukowski in November 2024 at Chateau Du Soleil in Byron Bay. She separated from Zukowski in June 2025, after only seven months of marriage. For her own wedding, her four sisters, Amy, Emilee, Starlette, and Ava, served as bridesmaids. She also attended the wedding of influencer Em Davies as part of the bridal party the previous year, establishing herself as a sought-after attendant for bridal parties.