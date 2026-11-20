Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow shares her awkward nightclub encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio in New York after confusing him with Johnny Depp during a conversation about his dogs.

fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow has disclosed a deeply awkward personal anecdote involving a high-profile encounter with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The 32-year-old content creator shared the story on the Life Uncut podcast, recounting a night in New York where she mistakenly approached DiCaprio believing he was her other favorite star, Johnny Depp. This revelation highlights a moment of celebrity interaction that remains vivid in her memory despite the passage of time.

The Nightclub Mistaken Identity Incident

the incident occurred approximately eight years ago in New York City during a night out with friends. Hembrow had just arrived from a flight and immediately went to a nightclub with several companions after consuming significant amounts of champagne. During the evening, the group found themselves in a section of the club where Leonardo DiCaprio was present. Despite the intoxicating environment, Hembrow initiated a conversation with the Hollywood icon, unaware of the significant error she was about to make.

Also read Otherworldly image of a porcelain crab wins ocean photography contest

during the exchange, Hembrow began asking questions related to a specific controversy involving Johnny Depp. She inquired about the actor's dogs and their entry into Australia, referencing a well-publicized diplomatic and legal dispute. It was only after she started rambling about the details of the situation that DiCaprio corrected her, clarifying that he was not the person she was addressing. Hembrow admitted that she was left speechless and deeply embarrassed by the blunder.

the confusion stems from a 2015 event where Johnny Depp flew his two Yorkshire terriers into Queensland on a private jet without declaring them to customs authorities. At that time, Barnaby Joyce, who served as the Australian Agriculture Minister, issued a 50-hour ultimatum to the actor. Joyce stated that the dogs would face euthanasia if they were not removed from the country within the specified deadline. Hembrow's questions were directly related to this political and animal welfare crisis involving Depp.

Advertisement

Hembrow reflected on the interaction, noting that she likely annoyed DiCaprio by intruding on his personal space while making a fundamental identity error. She doubted that the actor was interested in conversation, attributing the awkwardness to her own drunken state. She suggested that being intoxicated may have actually spared her from even greater mortification, as sobriety might have heightened her awareness of the mistake in real-time.

Personal Life and Family Expansion Plans

beyond the celebrity encounter, Hembrow discussed her current relationship with 23-year-old model Grayson Te Moana. The couple, who went public in February, are navigating a significant life decision regarding family planning. Hembrow revealed that she had previously decided against having more children after welcoming her fourth child, Posy, but her perspective has shifted due to her partner's desire to become a father.

the fitness influencer currently shares two older children, Wolf and Saskia, with her ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins. She also shares Posy with her former partner Matt Poole. After the birth of her fourth child, Hembrow felt she was done with motherhood. However, Te Moana's eagerness to start a family has softened her stance, leading her to reconsider having another child to fulfill her partner's dreams of fatherhood.

this personal update comes shortly after the conclusion of Hembrow's marriage to Matt Zukowski, which officially ended in June 2025. The combination of her professional insights and personal disclosures provides a comprehensive view of her current life stage. Her openness about these experiences reinforces her connection with her audience through shared human moments of embarrassment and new beginnings.