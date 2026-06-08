Tamil Blockbuster ‘Karuppu’ Set for Global Streaming Launch on Amazon Prime Video

Regional superstar Suriya plays a deity turned crusading lawyer in the mythological courtroom movie, which streams June 12 after becoming Tamil cinema's biggest theatrical hit of 2026 so far.

mixes mythology, courtroom drama and mass-action spectacle, with Tamil star Suriya playing the folk guardian deity Vettai Karuppu, who takes human form as a lawyer to take on a corrupt legal system preying on the poor.

The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan and Indrans, with music by Sai Abhyankkar. , across more than 200 countries and territories. The streaming bow comes about four weeks after the theatrical release and slots into Prime Video’s lineup ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event inhas received at the box office,” Suriya said in a statement.

Prime Video was previously the streaming home for the actor’s acclaimed‘s worldwide total above ₹300 crore since its May 15 release — enough to make it Suriya’s biggest title ever and one of only about 10 Tamil films to cross that mark. His previous career best, the 2013 sequelProducer S R Prabhu says the film “celebrates the spirit of rooted storytelling while delivering the scale and emotion of a truly commercial entertainer,” and predicts it will “enjoy the same blockbuster success on streaming that it enjoyed in theaters.

” Added Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India: “Prime Video has been the preferred home to some of Suriya’s most acclaimed and impactful movies. WithCAA’s Maha Dakhil Says a Revolution Is Happening in Hollywood: “We Don’t Even Need Studios to Greenlight Ideas”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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