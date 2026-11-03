Tame Impala and Jennie's Dracula Claims Halloween Streaming Crown

Tame Impala and Jennie's song Dracula sets a new single-day high for 21st-century spooky tracks, proving modern hits can instantly become seasonal staples.

Tame Impala and Jennie have successfully positioned their track Dracula as a dominant force in the Halloween music landscape, shattering long-held industry expectations regarding how quickly a modern song can achieve seasonal iconic status. The collaboration between the Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala and BLACKPINK member Jennie achieved a significant milestone on October 31, recording 2.8 million official on-demand streams in the United States. This figure represents a new single-day high for the track, establishing a clear benchmark that distinguishes it from other contemporary releases attempting to capture the spooky-season audience.

Modern Hits Skip Decades-Long Waiting Period

The music industry has traditionally operated under a rigid timeline for determining which songs become permanent fixtures of Halloween culture, a process that typically requires decades of cultural penetration before eligibility is granted. For example, five songs re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 in 2025 following Halloween boosts, with the most recent original entry dating back 32 years and another originating as far back as 1962 with Bobby Boris Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers Monster Mash. Under these historical norms, a brand new or relatively new song becoming a Halloween staple is virtually unheard of, yet Tame Impala and Jennie appear to be bypassing this extended waiting period entirely.

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Streaming Records Show Massive Growth Over Previous Years

Data provided by Luminate confirms that the October 31 streaming total of 2.8 million represented a substantial 56% gain compared to the 1.8 million streams the song garnered on the prior Halloween. Furthermore, this peak marked a staggering 148% increase over the 1.1 million streams posted on the previous Saturday, October 24. Prior to this specific Halloween surge, the song's highest daily total had occurred on April 6, when it amassed just over 2 million streams during a period when the JENNIE remix was experiencing viral momentum on TikTok.

Chart Performance And Radio Dominance Solidify Status

Dracula has already established itself as one of the biggest hits of 2026, holding at a number five high on the Hot 100 chart for the week dated November 7. The track has spent the entire year thus far on the chart, with the February release of its official remix adding JENNIE providing extra acceleration to its popularity. Despite the massive Halloween gains, the song's October 31 totals still fell short of the historical heavy-hitters like Michael Jackson's Thriller with 10 million streams, Monster Mash with 7 million, or Ray Parker Jr.'s Ghostbusters with 6.6 million streams.

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Comparison With Other Contemporary Spooky Season Songs

Among songs released in the 21st century, however, Dracula sits comfortably at the top of the hierarchy, well ahead of other strong-performing titles from the past quarter-century. Rihanna's Disturbia garnered 2 million streams, Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary reached 1.4 million, and Nelly Furtado's Maneater achieved 1 million during the same period. While Dracula is not strictly a horror tale but rather a delirious late-night lament of romantic longing, its horror-themed title, haunted-house synths, and eerie wordless vocal hook make it a natural fit for spooky-season playlists.

Future Outlook For Chart Positions And Longevity

The song's robust airplay numbers indicate that its momentum is far from over, as it has topped the Radio Songs chart for seven weeks and counting. With the Halloween streaming bump and continued radio support, the track is positioned for a new peak on the Hot 100 during its 58th week on the chart. To achieve this, Dracula must maintain a significant portion of its streaming surge throughout the current week, potentially securing its legacy as an instant classic in the modern Halloween canon.