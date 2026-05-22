Tamagotchi is Back: Exclusive Range Launched by Casetify with Bandai America

Casetify has launched a new range of Tamagotchi products inspired by the nostalgic digitized aesthetic of Tamagotchi. The collection includes phone cases, earbud pouches, straps, and charms available at prices ranging from £14 to £95. The range will be available on 29 May.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more It was the must–have toy of the 1990s, and now 30 years after it was first released, the Tamagotchi is back.

Casetify has launched a new range of products with Tamagotchi's parent company, Bandai America. As part of the collaboration, fans can get their hands on phone cases, earbud pouches, and straps and charms. What's more, Casetify is even releasing a £43 Exclusive Tamagotchi Device, complete with a custom shell.

‘Inspired by the nostalgic digitized aesthetic of Tamagotchi, the collection blends vibrant colors, iconic characters and whimsical sticker–style designs across a range of phone cases, tech accessories and special products,’ Casetify explained. The collection is bound to be a hit amongst nostalgic millennials, who regularly take to social media to express their fond memories of their Tamagotchis. In a recent video for Lad Bible, Hilary Duff even expressed her love for the digital pets.

The original Tamagotchi was released in 1996, with the name coming from the Japanese word for egg – ‘tamago’ – and the English word ‘watch’. The toy was described as a ‘digital pet’, and featured 35 characters that owners had to take care of. Owners had to give them medicine when they were poorly and clean up after they’d been to the toilet.

The state of the characters’ happiness and hunger levels were indicated by meters, which had to be monitored frequently. The early versions didn’t have a pause option and owners had to press a button every 30 minutes to feed them, otherwise they would starve to death. Now, Casetify has unveiled a range of Tamagotchi products, which will go on sale on 29 May





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