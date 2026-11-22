Tallulah Willis detailed her regret over sharing a personal photo of her dad Bruce Willis as he continues to battle a form of dementia: 'I can acknowledge that and vow to do better.”

star, who is currently battling a form of dementia, she explained why she ultimately felt it best to delete the snap. Nov. 22 alongside a throwback photo with her dad.

“I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of“I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn't think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show,” she added. “I can acknowledge that and vow to do better.

Also read Bruce Willis Poses With Daughter Tallulah in Rare Photo Amid FTD Battle

”Die HardThough Tallulah decided it best to keep the memory between the pair of them, she acknowledged that she knows how much her updates mean to his fans.

“I know you all love him,” she added. “I love him. My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be.

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”Bruce’s family shared he was diagnosed with FTD—an umbrella term for diseases that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are associated with personality and behavior, perIn an interview published Sept. 7.

“It's natural, we all want our loved ones to be healthy, full of life and being the person they always were. But FTD is a devastating illness that steals things from you very slowly. So the reality is that you find yourself constantly in a state of grief.

”“What has been truly beautiful to see throughout this process is how we all pour our hearts into supporting him—how deeply we love him, while completely respecting the way each person chooses to express that love,” she explained.

“I think the balance we've found is simply a reflection of who Bruce is at his core; it’s the result of all the love and support he planted over the years coming right back to him now. ”In March 2025, Demi posted this family photo of herself with Bruce and Tallulah.

"Quality time with our BW," she wrote in celebration of the actor's 70th birthday. "Who was feeling the love! Keep it pouring in!

"tribute to her father in March 2024. "You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa. Looking through these photos this morning I am just filled with the deepest gratitude that we chose to spend this life together. I am your first baby and man sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you.

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"In February 2024, Demi shared this pic of her ex-husband with the youngest of the three daughters they share together, writing, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday. "In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving. "The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018. "I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo.

"Now that’s 2020 for you. ""What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town.

"Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. "First time performing in a play for these two! " Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway production of Annie.

The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder. "