NCAA Grants Stephanie Okechukwu Four-Year Eligibility for Texas Tech Women's Basketball

Stephanie Okechukwu, the tallest player in women's college basketball history at 7-foot-1, has been granted four full years of NCAA eligibility at Texas Tech after the school appealed an initial two-year ruling. She debuted with six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 64-37 win.

The NCAA has officially granted Stephanie Okechukwu four full years of athletic eligibility to compete for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

This ruling finalizes a successful waiver petition by the university after an initial NCAA decision had limited the 21-year-old center to just two years. The approval ensures Okechukwu can remain in Lubbock for a complete collegiate career while pursuing her undergraduate degree.

Also read Multiple Mountaineers Cleared to Play vs. Texas Tech, Armoni Weaver-Bomar Set to Return

Okechukwu, who stands at 7 feet 1 inch and holds the title of the tallest player in women's college basketball history, learned of the decision directly from associate coach and general manager Erik DeRoo. DeRoo shared the emotional moment in a video posted Wednesday by Texas Tech's Lady Raider Basketball account.

In the video, DeRoo informed Okechukwu that the NCAA granted her four years of eligibility to play and receive her degree. Okechukwu responded with visible emotion, expressing disbelief and revealing that she thinks about this possibility every day.

Advertisement

The NCAA initially considered Okechukwu to have taken a gap year because she graduated from high school in Kyoto, Japan in 2024. During the period before joining Texas Tech, she played AAU basketball in the Philippines and competed in international tournaments.

Texas Tech had submitted a waiver seeking two additional years so Okechukwu could complete her degree while playing for the Lady Raiders. The university announced her signing in January 2026 as a midseason addition, but she did not appear in any games during that season.

Now listed as a sophomore center on the 2026-27 roster, Okechukwu has a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Fans first saw her in an exhibition game against Angelo State on October 18, where she scored 18 points with five rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes.

In her official debut, the native of Umunneochi, Nigeria, scored the first Texas Tech points of the season with two free throws. She finished her first regular-season game with six points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in 21 minutes during a 64-37 victory.

Advertisement

Head coach Krista Gerlich celebrated the NCAA decision by sharing DeRoo's video. Gerlich wrote that this outcome demonstrates what college sports should be about and expressed her happiness for Steph and her dreams.

With the eligibility issue resolved, Okechukwu plans to major in business. The Lady Raiders are looking to build on a 26-8 record from last season, their best since 2002-03, despite only two returning players.

Texas Tech opens its 2026-2027 regular season against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Okechukwu is expected to play a significant role for the team as they prepare for the new campaign.

The university's official roster confirms Okechukwu is fully cleared to compete. Her long wait for eligibility has now concluded, allowing her to focus entirely on her athletic and academic goals at Texas Tech.