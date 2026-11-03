Tallassee City Council Leaves Police Chief Todd Buce in Place

The Tallassee City Council voted to retain Chief Todd Buce after rejecting the mayor's appointment of a replacement. Learn about the allegations and current status.

The Tallassee City Council decided to leave Police Chief Todd Buce in his position during a meeting on Monday night. The council members indicated that they prefer for Buce to remain in charge rather than appoint a new chief.

Council Defers to Chief Buce

By choosing not to name a successor, the council effectively allowed Buce to keep his job despite recent administrative changes. The decision came after Mayor Joe Wiginton had previously placed Buce on administrative leave. The council's refusal to act left the city's law enforcement leadership in a state of uncertainty regarding when or if Buce will return from his suspension.

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Mayor Wiginton's Reasoning

Mayor Joe Wiginton stated that he placed Buce on leave due to a lack of confidence in his leadership and supervision of officers. This decision followed an incident of alleged sexual misconduct that occurred within the department in July 2026. The mayor claimed the misconduct was captured on video and that Buce failed to address the situation promptly.

Defense Attorneys Challenge Narrative

Royal Dumas, the attorney representing Chief Buce, strongly disagreed with the mayor's account of events. Dumas argued that Buce immediately began an investigation upon learning of the inappropriate recordings. He stated that Buce spoke with four officers involved, resulting in three resignations and the firing of the fourth officer.

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Timeline of Events and Disputes

Dumas expressed frustration that the city did not share this information with Buce in August. He suggested that timely communication could have resolved the issues earlier and prevented further complications. The attorney emphasized that Buce handled the situation according to standard investigative procedures.

Future of Tallassee Police Leadership

The current situation leaves the Tallassee Police Department in a transitional phase without a clear timeline for resolution. Chief Buce remains in his nominal position, but his active duties are suspended. The city must now determine how to move forward with police leadership amidst these ongoing disputes and allegations.