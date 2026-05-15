Tall Tour Celebrates Height and Fosters Community Among Overlooked Population

Tall Tour, a traveling meetup for tall individuals, brings together thousands across the United States to celebrate height, share experiences, and create a sense of belonging. The event provides a rare opportunity for tall people to blend in, find community, and challenge societal perceptions about height, particularly in dating and daily life.

At a Seattle sports bar on a recent Saturday night, hundreds of very tall people got to experience something rare: blending in. Women in their highest heels craned their necks to look at someone taller.

Men who usually duck under doorways looked ordinary. For once, nobody had to explain why they don’t play basketball. This was Tall Tour, a traveling meetup drawing thousands across the United States to celebrate the one physical trait that has made them stand out — for good and ill. Since launching last summer, the tour has visited 19 cities, with crowds swelling from an initial 30 people in Tampa, Florida, to some 4,000 in Orlando, according to organizers.

Seattle drew around 750, they said. You’re walking around and there’s people your height and people taller than you when you thought you were just this giant freak, said Tyler Bergantino, the tour’s 6-foot-9 founder who wears a size-16 shoe. That’s something that I think is very healing for tall people. Bergantino initially posted a casual invitation on social media while traveling through Texas.

He wanted content. Instead, he sparked a movement. Each stop follows a similar format: Tall people gather, take photos, share recommendations for shoe shopping and swap stories about hitting their heads on door frames and cramming into airplanes. For many women, the night’s biggest draw is the speed dating component and the hope of meeting someone comfortable dating a taller woman — whether that means matching their height, exceeding it or simply being open to it.

Many bonded over the shared challenge of navigating a dating culture that still favors petite women. Dating as a tall woman, you feel like you’re intimidating to people, said 25-year-old Ksenia Protasenko, who’s 6 feet tall. There’s this association with you being a warrior type, but it’s not true. It’s tough to have your height as the first thing people notice about you because it feels like people are not really seeing any vulnerable parts of you.

The highlight comes when organizers crown the tallest man and woman in attendance. In Seattle, those titles went to a mother and son. Susan Mullendore, 44 and 6-foot-5, stood beside her son Grayson, 19 and 7 feet tall, as the crowd erupted. As a mom, just seeing Grayson having this experience meant the world to me, Susan said.

To be able to be crowned with him was really special. It was nice to have our height celebrated. For Grayson, a college freshman, the evening offered something rare: a feeling of normalcy





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