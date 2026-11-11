talkSPORT Presenter Danny Kelly Dies at 69 After Cancer Battle

talkSPORT confirms the death of beloved presenter Danny Kelly, aged 69, following a public battle with oesophageal cancer. Tributes pour in from colleagues and fans.

talkSPORT confirmed on Wednesday morning that presenter Danny Kelly has died at the age of 69. The broadcaster announced the passing of the popular sports commentator, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer of the oesophagus since earlier this year.

The Announcement and Immediate Reaction

talkSPORT issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss of their long-time colleague. The network described Kelly as a much-loved friend who brought extraordinary wit, warmth, and knowledge to their airwaves for many years.

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The broadcaster highlighted his infectious passion for football, music, and life, noting that his kindness touched everyone around him. talkSPORT concluded its tribute by stating they would miss him dearly and directing thoughts to his family, friends, and listeners.

Cancer Journey and Hospitalisations

Kelly had stepped away from his role at talkSPORT in March after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. He kept fans updated throughout his treatment, revealing in an August post that his medical journey had definitely not gone to plan.

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In that update, Kelly disclosed he had been hospitalised seven times, including a stint in the Intensive Care Unit. He described the experience as a messy stagger, noting that the rare syndrome affecting him left no experts in Ireland, requiring tests to be sent to London.

Kelly thanked ICU nurses from Kerala for their diligence and compassion, which he credited for pulling him through. He also expressed gratitude for support from various music bands, including Dexys, the Waterboys, and Primal Scream, calling them great bands that humbled him.

Broadcasting Career and Legacy

Kelly joined talkSPORT in 2007 and became a permanent fixture the following year. He hosted the Trans Europe Express show and appeared regularly on Hawksbee & Jacobs. He was also known for presenting the Tottenham-focused View From The Lane podcast for The Athletic.

Before his radio career, Kelly edited NME and Q magazine. His broadcasting legacy includes a famous moment in 2008 when he shouted his love for football to co-host Stan Collymore after Tottenham rescued a draw against Arsenal in the North London derby.

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Tributes from Industry and Fans

Tottenham Hotspur released a statement mourning the loss of one of their own, calling Kelly a broadcasting legend. The club extended their love and thoughts to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time.

Long-time collaborator Danny Baker paid tribute to his friend, describing him as the supreme broadcaster and funniest man he ever knew. Baker expressed disbelief that he would never hear Kelly's voice again, highlighting the personal void left by his passing.

talkSPORT reporter Ian Abrahams shared his heartbreak, remembering Kelly as one of the best broadcasters he worked with. Abrahams noted that Kelly was amazing, kind, funny, and passionate, promising that the team would always remember his iconic catchphrase about loving football.