talkSPORT abruptly halts the launch of the Howler podcast co-hosted by Matt Lucas, timed exactly when David Walliams faces sexual misconduct allegations.

The talkSPORT radio station has abruptly cancelled the launch of its highly anticipated comedy and football podcast Howler, a decision that coincides precisely with the public naming of David Walliams as the celebrity who sought to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct. The show, which featured former Chelsea player Jason Cundy and comic Matt Lucas, was scheduled to debut on November 10 but has not aired a single episode despite extensive prior promotion across multiple media platforms. This unexpected halt has sparked significant speculation within the broadcasting industry that the cancellation is directly linked to the recent legal developments surrounding Walliams, who was identified as the individual behind the High Court injunction attempt. Industry sources describe the timing as mysterious, noting that the project was a major priority for the broadcaster and its sudden removal appears deeply connected to the unfolding controversy involving Walliams.

Howler Podcast Launch Details and Format

The Howler series was designed as a twice-weekly production featuring interviews with key sporting figures about their most embarrassing and memorable career moments. Matt Lucas, aged 52, was to co-host the program with Jason Cundy, 57, in a lucrative arrangement that included a primary show airing on Tuesdays and a companion podcast titled No Balls Allowed on Thursdays. The structure was planned to run for at least twenty weeks, representing a significant commitment for Lucas following his long-standing career in comedy. The first episode, which is believed to have already been recorded, was set to feature former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman discussing incidents such as slapping teammate Patrick Vieira and wearing garish England kits.

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David Walliams Legal Injunction Context

David Walliams was recently unveiled by The Mail on Sunday as the celebrity who attempted to secure a permanent injunction to prevent the publication of sexual misconduct allegations. The High Court judge dismissed Walliams' attempt to block the claims, which were originally published in a joint investigation by The Guardian newspaper and ITV News. One woman alleges that Walliams, who was 36 at the time, sexually assaulted her when she was 15 years old. The complainant states that Walliams contacted her online, took her to his home, kissed her, lifted her top, and attempted to put her hand down his trousers. Walliams denies all allegations of grooming teenagers or abusing his power, but the dismissal of the injunction allowed these specific claims to enter the public domain.

Matt Lucas Silence and Social Media Pause

Following the announcement regarding the legal injunction, Matt Lucas has remained completely silent on the claims against his former Little Britain co-star. The comedian has ceased posting on social media platforms, a significant shift for a public figure who previously shared personal updates with his followers. Lucas and Walliams found fame together in the mid-2000s on the BBC sketch show Little Britain and later rekindled their friendship after an initial falling out. Lucas appeared in Walliams' final Instagram post last March alongside Walliams' mother Kathleen, indicating a continued personal connection despite their professional divergence. The abrupt cancellation of Howler leaves Lucas in a difficult position, as he is now associated with a project that was cancelled during a period of intense public scrutiny of his former partner.

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talkSPORT and HarperCollins Publishing Response

talkSPORT, which is owned by News UK, has faced immediate questions regarding the cancellation of the podcast after it was heavily publicized in the run-up to its launch. Abi Paterson, the head of podcasts at talkSPORT, had previously praised Lucas and Cundy for their natural warmth, stating that it made guests feel safe sharing embarrassing moments. Meanwhile, HarperCollins, another company within the News UK parent group and a major book publisher, has dropped David Walliams. Walliams had been one of HarperCollins' best-selling children's authors, but the publisher terminated their relationship following earlier allegations of misconduct. This coordinated action across different media divisions suggests a strategic distancing from the disgraced comedian.

Industry Reaction and Future Implications

Industry insiders describe the situation as sad for Matt Lucas, emphasizing that he has done nothing wrong in relation to the allegations against Walliams. One source noted that it seems like a very big project to ditch, highlighting the financial and professional weight of the cancellation. The decision to halt the broadcast has prompted speculation that talkSPORT is attempting to avoid further association with the controversy. As the legal and public relations fallout continues, the fate of the recorded content remains uncertain, with no official statement released regarding its potential future distribution. The episode featuring David Seaman, which was set to highlight locker room anecdotes, will now never air under the original branding, marking a sudden end to the partnership between Lucas, Cundy, and the radio station.