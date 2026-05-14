Talks between China and US: The Sword of Steel is China's Rare Earths

Over two days of talks, leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to discuss a host of thorny issues, including technology, trade, and the war with Iran. China's dominance in the production of rare earths remains crucial for its leader Xi Jinping to play during talks with President Donald Trump in balancing both countries' economic might.

Over two days of talks, leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to discuss a host of thorny issues, including tech, trade, and the war with Iran .

As they kicked off their talks with an optimistic tone, Trump is expected to encourage Xi to push Tehran to agree to a peace deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint vital to oil trade. China's dominance in the production of rare earths remains a powerful card for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to play during talks with President Donald Trump.

Over the trade war between the US and China, Beijing imposed a licensing regime on seven types of rare earths, restricting exports and causing a shortage. The two sides are likely to keep October's trade war truce alive and could agree to more reductions or even a mechanism, like a 'board of trade' to both control and facilitate trade.

Closed door talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are underway, and there's a full slate of issues expected to be on the agenda in the coming hours today and tomorrow. The topic of Chinese dominance in the production of rare earths, which remains a powerful card for Xi Jinping to play, has sparked a controversy. The US has signaled no intention to change US policy.

In addition to the rare earth issue, the US, China and Iran have complex geopolitical and economic relations. The war between the US and Iran, for instance, is the reason why Iran is targeted but also the reason why China is a potential peace broker





cnni / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China US Trade Tech Rare Earths Iran Tehran Strait Of Hormuz Board Of Trade Civil War Tech Giants Semiconductor Controls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive: China Ambassador Talks Trump Visit, Iran War and ‘Chinamaxxing’In one of his most extensive interviews, Ambassador Xie Feng outlined potential areas of U.S. cooperation and sources of tension.

Read more »

Trump dismisses need for China's help on Iran before Xi talksPresident Donald Trump says he will have a 'long talk' with President Xi Jinping about Iran during their Beijing summit, while insisting the US does not “need any help” from China.

Read more »

Trump heads to China for high-stakes talks with Xi on trade, Iran, and TaiwanTrump said he plans to have a “long talk” with Xi about the Iran conflict, which Beijing has called illegitimate.

Read more »

Trump arrives in Beijing for pomp-filled talks on Iran war and US-China tradeTrump arrives in Beijing for talks with Xi focused on trade deals and the Iran war, seeking economic wins amid inflation and global energy woes.

Read more »