Real Salt Lake earned a 1-1 draw on the road against Minnesota United FC heading into the World Cup break.Diego Luna was left off the United States men's natio

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna appears for a game against San Diego FC during a match at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, April 18, 2026 Real Salt Lake earned a 1-1 draw on the road against Minnesota United FC heading into the World Cup break.

Spence Checketts and Brian Dunseth break down the draw, Luna's omission from the national team and what it all means moving forward. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Two people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment.

The crBox Elder County officials rejected three applications to place data center referendums on the ballot, saying they were not "legally referable to voters.

"The BoA semi-truck crashed into a train at a railroad crossing, causing the train to derail near Leamington in Juab County. According to the Utah Department of PublicFirefighters knocked down a small fire that ignited at a Crown Burgers location in Sandy. Fire has been extinguishedSandy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghieBefore 5:30





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