Talk of the Town: Broncos Head Into Bye Week Rolling at 7-2

On the latest edition of Talk of the Town, the team debated Denver's knack for winning close games, with one message coming through loud and clear: a win is a win.

The Denver Bronco s are heading into their bye week riding high at 7-2, and the Denver7 Sports crew thinks it's time to stop looking for reasons to complain.

On the latest edition of Talk of the Town, the team debated Denver's knack for winning close games, with one message coming through loud and clear: a win is a win. The Broncos have now won 16 consecutive one-score games, continuing to find ways to finish when it matters most.

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Bo Nix is once again proving he can deliver in the clutch, while Denver's defense has made big plays late, including a key interception from Devon Key and a game-sealing sack-fumble from Nik Bonitto. The 7-2 start is even more impressive considering the Broncos' challenging schedule. Denver has picked up quality wins against the Jaguars, Chiefs, Rams and Seahawks, and now gets a chance to rest and get healthy before the second half of the season.

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Depth has also been a major factor, with players stepping up on both sides of the ball as injuries have mounted. With the trade deadline approaching Tuesday, the crew also weighed in on whether Denver should make a move. Some believe the Broncos should trust the roster they've built, while others think this could be the time to go all-in around Nix. Running back Jonathan Taylor and tight end Trey McBride were among the names discussed.

One thing everyone can agree on: at 7-2, the Broncos have put themselves in position to make a serious run in the second half of the season.