Investigation reveals Taliban forces Afghan healthcare workers to call women granny or goat. New penal code enforces caste system and permits spousal abuse under strict religious law.

Healthcare facilities in Afghanistan's Balkh province are currently enforcing a directive that strips female patients of their identities by replacing their names with degrading terms. A joint investigation by Zan News and The Guardian found that medical staff have been instructed to address women as biibi, which translates to granny, on all medical records and prescriptions. This administrative erasure is part of a broader strategy by the Taliban to diminish the social status of women across the nation.

Erasure of Identity in Medical Records

Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist currently residing in Germany, confirmed that this practice extends beyond medical settings. She reported that officials also refer to women as goats or cows in public discourse. In many official documents, women are listed merely as the wife or daughter of a male relative, effectively removing their individual names from state recognition. This systemic dehumanization aligns with cultural norms in some regions where displaying a woman's name publicly is viewed as an affront to her husband's honor.

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Penal Code Creates Religious Caste System

The legal framework underpinning these restrictions was established through a new criminal code signed by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban. This ninety-page document divides Afghan society into four distinct categories: religious scholars, the elite, the middle class, and the lower class. The code explicitly creates a hierarchy where women are placed on the same legal level as slaves, subject to the authority of male slave masters or husbands.

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Legalized Spousal Violence and Class Privilege

Article thirty-two of the new code permits husbands to beat their wives provided the act does not result in serious bodily harm. Severe injuries such as wounds or bruising may lead to a fifteen-day imprisonment sentence for the husband, but only if the woman can prove the injury before a judge. This legal requirement is practically impossible to fulfill because women must remain fully covered while also presenting their injuries, a task they must complete while accompanied by a male chaperone, often the husband himself.

Child Marriage and Humanitarian Crisis

Further regulations passed in May formally recognized child marriage under family law. The thirty-one-article Principles of Separation Between Spouses states that the silence of a virgin girl constitutes consent to marriage. Girls are barred from education after the sixth grade, leaving them vulnerable to these legal arrangements. Meanwhile, worsening poverty has normalized the sale of young daughters by fathers to older men as a means to afford basic food, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis facing the population.