The Taliban enforces dehumanizing policies in Afghanistan, forcing healthcare workers to call women 'granny' and passing a law permitting domestic violence against wives.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has intensified its systematic erasure of women's identities by banning the use of female names in official and medical contexts. A joint investigation conducted by Zan News and The Guardian revealed that healthcare professionals in the Balkh province are now instructed to address women as 'bibi,' which translates to 'granny' or 'elderly woman.' This directive applies to all interactions, including the writing of medical prescriptions, effectively stripping women of their individual names in clinical settings.

Dehumanizing Policies Target Women Identity

This linguistic restriction is part of a broader pattern of dehumanization identified by activists and international observers. Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist residing in Germany, told El Pais that Taliban officials also refer to women using animalistic terms such as 'goats' and 'cows.' In many official documents, women are listed solely as the 'wife' or 'daughter' of a male relative, removing any personal identity marker. In various regions, speaking a woman's name publicly is viewed as an insult to her family's honor, leading to the omission of female names from tombstones entirely.

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New Penal Code Legitimizes Domestic Violence

Earlier this year, the Taliban administration published a comprehensive 90-page criminal code signed by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. This legal framework establishes a rigid caste system that categorizes Afghan society into four distinct groups: religious scholars, the elite, the middle class, and the lower class. Article 9 of the code further divides individuals into 'free' and 'slave' statuses, explicitly placing women in the same legal category as slaves. Under this structure, husbands are granted the authority to administer 'discretionary punishments' to their wives for minor infractions.

Legal Barriers Prevent Justice for Abused Women

Article 32 of the new penal code outlines narrow and contradictory conditions under which a husband can be punished for beating his wife. A husband faces fifteen days of imprisonment only if he uses a stick to cause severe injuries like wounds or bruises, and if the woman can prove this before a judge. However, the law requires the woman to remain fully covered while presenting her injuries and demands she be accompanied by a male chaperone, who is typically her abuser. The code fails to prohibit sexual or psychological violence and blocks women from seeking refuge with family members to escape domestic abuse.

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Child Marriage and Family Law Restrictions

Family law regulations finalized in May have formally recognized child marriage through a 31-article document titled 'Principles of Separation Between Spouses.' This regulation provides guidelines for dissolving marriages based on numerous religious and legal conditions, including child marriage and forced separation. Article 5 states that marriages arranged by relatives other than the father or grandfather are legally valid if the spouse is socially compatible and the dowry is appropriate. The document interprets the silence of a 'virgin girl' as consent to marriage, a standard not applied to males or previously married women.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens for Afghan Families

These legal and social restrictions coincide with a severe humanitarian crisis that disproportionately affects women and children. Deepening poverty has led to the normalization of families selling their young daughters to older men to secure basic food supplies. Combined with the ban on women's education after sixth grade and strict dress codes enforced even in extreme summer heat, the Taliban's policies have created an environment of profound economic and social instability for Afghan households.