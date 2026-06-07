Taliban's Weapon of Terror: Sexual Violence and Systematic Oppression Against Women in Afghanistan

An in-depth investigation reveals the Taliban's systematic use of gang rape and sexual violence as a tool of punishment and control against Afghan women and girls who dare to work, study, or participate in public life. The report details harrowing testimonies from survivors, including a model and a medical advertising professional, and contextualizes these crimes within the regime's broader enforcement of gender apartheid and its litany of repressive policies, which have been condemned by the United Nations.

The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 has precipitated a severe and systematic crisis for women and girls, characterized by state-enforced gender apartheid and a dramatic escalation in gender-based violence.

In the aftermath of the takeover, the group has implemented a brutal interpretation of Sharia law that has systematically stripped women of their fundamental rights to education, employment, and free movement. This oppressive framework is enforced not only through restrictive decrees but also through the rampant and deliberate use of sexual violence as a weapon of terror and punishment against any woman perceived to defy the new order.

Testimonies gathered from victims reveal a pattern of horrific attacks by Taliban fighters, often acting with impunity, targeting women who are professionals, activists, or simply exercizing a semblance of public presence, including through social media. The United Nations has documented a 40 percent increase in the risk of violence against women and girls under Taliban rule, with an estimated 14.2 million citizens in need of urgent protection and assistance.

The collective trauma is profound, leading to widespread social isolation, forced displacement, and the destruction of lives and futures for half the population. One such survivor, a young model using the pseudonym Tahmina, provides a harrowing account of targeted violence. In early September 2021, while home alone in Kabul, she was visited by a mob of armed Taliban fighters. Without provocation, they stormed into her home, with one attacker immediately announcing the intent to "Kill this whore.

" The group proceeded to subject her to a savage gang rape while filming the atrocity on their phones, all the while accusing her of "polluting society" through her work as a model and her presence on platforms like TikTok, where she had amassed approximately 50,000 followers. The physical and psychological devastation led to a premature birth of her son at seven months.

Following the attack, her husband divorced her-a common and cruel societal outcome for victims of sexual violence-leaving her utterly vulnerable. Even after fleeing to her father's house, Taliban soldiers hunted her down, this time attempting to frame her with false drug charges. Escaping to Pakistan, she faced continued cyber-harassment and threats from accounts linked to the Taliban, warning that they could find her anywhere and threatening to publish compromising material they claimed to have from her detention.

Another victim, Zuleikha, also speaking under a pseudonym, was abducted from the streets of Mazar-e-Sharif by masked gunmen in a car with tinted windows. A passionate professional working in medical product advertising, she had been repeatedly threatened by militants to stop working after the Taliban's takeover. She was struck with a rifle butt, abducted, and raped. She regained consciousness alone and bleeding heavily in an unfamiliar room.

Her story is not isolated; at least ten women, including teachers, medical staff, students, and civil society activists, have reported similar brutal rapes by Taliban soldiers to Afghanistan International, living in trauma and isolation. The Taliban's campaign of oppression extends beyond physical violence to a comprehensive set of policies designed to erase women from public life.

These include the endorsement of forced marriages involving minors, the mandatory enforcement of the burqa for women leaving their homes (including a ban on entering hospitals without it), and the absolute exclusion of women and girls from all levels of formal education. The international community's warnings and the dire UN assessments highlight a catastrophe unfolding in plain sight, where the Taliban's rule is defined by the systemic persecution and brutalization of its female population





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Taliban Afghanistan Women's Rights Sexual Violence Gender Apartheid Rape Oppression United Nations Human Rights Abuses Sharia Law

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