The Taliban reportedly banned women's names from official records in an Afghan province, five years after reclaiming power amid Biden's chaotic withdrawal.

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The Taliban have reportedly banned the use of women's names in official documents in a northern Afghan province, with some women being referred to by degrading animal names, according to aunder Taliban rule reportedly extends to medical records and prescriptions in Afghanistan's Balkh province, raising fears that the restrictions could spread nationwide. Healthcare workers and other public employees have been instructed to address women as"Bibi," meaning grandmother or old woman, according to reporting by Afghan news outlet Zan Times and The Guardian cited by El País.

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Afghan women's rights activist Lalah Osmany, who is based in Germany, told El País that testimony from women, doctors and civil rights activists indicates some women are also being referred to in degrading terms such as"goat" or"cow.