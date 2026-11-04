Taliban Objects to US Plan to Deport Afghans via Pakistan Amid Legal Block

The Taliban regime criticized US deportation plans involving Pakistan while courts blocked flights, protecting vulnerable Afghan nationals from potential persecution.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan issued a formal statement on Monday expressing strong displeasure regarding reported plans by the United States to deport a significant number of Afghan nationals through Pakistan. The Islamist regime claimed it was ready to "engage constructively" with Washington to prevent these mass deportations, specifically highlighting the sensitive diplomatic tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. This complaint emerged as legal challenges began to disrupt the Trump administration's initiative to return detained individuals to their country of origin.

Deportation Mechanism and Flight Details

Court documents obtained on Friday revealed that the Trump administration intended to deport Afghan nationals who had been detained in the United States back to Afghanistan via Pakistan. The program was scheduled to commence as early as Monday of that same week, with flights departing from Louisiana, a state that houses facilities for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE). Officials indicated that more than 150 Afghan immigrants were expected to be deported, marking one of the largest single expulsions of Afghans since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

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Detainee Profiles and Human Rights Concerns

The individuals targeted for deportation represented a complex demographic mix, including those who entered legally, those who crossed borders illegally, and individuals with prior criminal records. One specific case involved a 47-year-old detainee named Mohammad, who arrived in America with his family in 1981 and served jail time for two felony offenses in his twenties before losing his permanent residency. Mohammad, who alleges he is gay and married an American man in 2020, fears execution upon return to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, where homosexuality is punishable by death. Another detainee admitted to attempting illegal entry in 2024 and having his political asylum application denied, highlighting the varied legal standings of those facing removal.

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Stakeholder Positions and Advocacy Response

Pro-immigrant groups and advocates for Afghans who fled the Taliban expressed outrage, arguing that the deportees had legitimate fears of persecution and possible execution in Kabul. Savitri Arvey, policy director of Human Rights First, told the Associated Press that it was egregious for the administration to carry out an unprecedented mass deportation flight, forcibly sending individuals through Pakistan into the hands of the Taliban. The Department of Homeland Security stated that ICE does not comment on prospective removal operations, but lawyers for the detainees shared emails and documents confirming imminent deportation orders. The Pakistani embassy in Washington declined to comment on the program, leaving the diplomatic channel between the two nations ambiguous during this crisis.

Taliban Statements and Legal Interventions

The Afghan foreign ministry issued a statement emphasizing the protection of citizen rights while calling on the United States to act responsibly based on mutual understanding and bilateral coordination. The regime warned that third countries should not bargain over the fate of Afghan nationals in pursuit of temporary concessions, asserting that such actions undermine human dignity and ethical standards. Despite these diplomatic postures, the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a temporary order on Tuesday blocking the deportation flight. Additional judges had already ordered delays for individual cases, including that of Mohammad and a female Christian journalist who previously worked for a radio station in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover.