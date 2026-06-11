Taliban‑linked SUV Attacks Women in Kabul as Gender‑Based Repression Escalates

A video shows an SUV ramming into women returning from an educational seminar in Kabul, sparking condemnation and highlighting the Taliban's widening crackdown on female rights, including recent mass arrests and a deadly protest in Herat.

A disturbing video has begun circulating online that shows an SUV deliberately striking a group of women walking together in Kabul. According to Afghan outlet Aamaj News, the vehicle was driven by a person with alleged ties to the Taliban and hit four women who were returning from an educational seminar.

One of the women suffered critical injuries while the other three escaped serious harm. The footage captures the moment the car speeds toward the pedestrians, two of the women leaping aside at the last second, while the remaining two are unable to avoid the impact. After the collision the driver fled the scene, leaving the victims on the road as nearby passers‑by rushed to assist.

The video was posted on the social platform X by Iranian human‑rights activist Masih Alinejad, who added a plea from the Afghan woman who sent it: "Please use your platform and tell the world that they are killing us here, we are tired of Taliban. Please don't let the world forget Afghan women. We are fed up with Taliban. Enough is enough.

" Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed on X that the incident occurred in the sixth district of the capital and that the perpetrator has been identified, though he did not address the alleged Taliban connection. He said officials were pursuing the suspect. The attack comes at a time when the Taliban's systematic oppression of women, often described as gender apartheid, is intensifying across Afghanistan.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the movement has progressively tightened restrictions on female education, employment, and public appearance. Secondary schools and universities have been closed to women, the dress code has been enforced with draconian severity, and any deviation is punished with arrests and public intimidation.

In recent weeks, dozens of women in Herat were detained for allegedly violating the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic hijab, even though many of those arrested were already fully covered according to local customs. Among those taken into custody was a nurse from Herat Regional Hospital, highlighting how the crackdown reaches into professional spheres as well as private life.

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, condemned the wave of arrests as illegal and unacceptable, urging an immediate end to the detentions. Public outrage sparked a sizeable protest on Tuesday in the Jibrail township of Herat, organized by local activists who distributed flyers calling for a gathering at 8 a.m. in District 13.

Video footage obtained by Amu TV showed residents fleeing in terror as gunshots echoed through the streets, and armed Taliban forces opened fire on demonstrators. The assault left at least one person dead and many others injured; witnesses reported beatings with long sticks and the forceful removal of fully veiled women from the crowd.

Herat police spokesperson Sayed Masoud Hosseini told state media that the demonstration created tensions and disturbed public order under the pretext of opposing the Islamic hijab, which he framed as a religious duty. The incident underscores the perilous environment Afghan women face, where even a routine walk after a learning session can turn into a life‑threatening ordeal, and where attempts to voice dissent are met with lethal force





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