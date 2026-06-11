Taliban-Linked Driver Targets Women Returning from Education Seminar in Kabul, One Critically Injured

A vehicle driven by a Taliban-linked individual struck four women in Kabul as they returned from an educational seminar, leaving one critically injured. The attack underscores escalating gender apartheid.

Attack in Kabul: Women Targeted After Pursuing Education

Attack in Kabul: Women Targeted After Pursuing Education

A disturbing incident in the Afghan capital has drawn international condemnation after a car rammed into four young women returning from an educational seminar. The attack, which occurred in Kabul's sixth district, left one woman in critical condition, according to Afghan outlet Aamaj News, which cited family sources. The driver is alleged to have ties to the Taliban , the de facto ruling authority in Afghanistan.

A disturbing incident in the Afghan capital has drawn international condemnation after a car rammed into four young women returning from an educational seminar. The attack, which occurred in Kabul's sixth district, left one woman in critical condition, according to Afghan outlet Aamaj News, which cited family sources. The driver is alleged to have ties to the Taliban, the de facto ruling authority in Afghanistan.

Video footage shared widely on social media by Iranian activist Masih Alinejad shows an SUV striking the group as they walked along a road. Two women managed to leap aside, but the other two were hit before the vehicle fled the scene. Bystanders rushed to assist the victims. Alinejad posted the video with a plea from an Afghan woman: 'Please use your platform and tell the world that they are killing us here, we are tired of Taliban. Please don’t let the world forget Afghan women.'

Official Response and Investigation

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, confirmed the incident on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the perpetrator has been identified and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. However, his statement made no mention of any alleged Taliban connection. The attack comes amid a broader crackdown on women's rights and freedoms under Taliban rule.

Context: Escalating Gender Apartheid

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban has systematically dismantled women's rights. Girls are banned from secondary and university education, women are barred from most employment and public spaces, and strict dress codes—including full face and body coverings—are enforced. Travel requires a male guardian, and women cannot dine out alone. The UN has warned that these policies may amount to gender persecution, a crime against humanity.

In recent weeks, the Taliban arrested dozens of women in Herat for allegedly violating dress codes, including a nurse at Herat Regional Hospital. The UN special rapporteur, Richard Bennett, condemned the arrests as 'illegal and unacceptable.' Protests erupted in response, with women taking to the streets in one of the largest demonstrations since the takeover.

Women's Resistance and International Response

Despite the risks, Afghan women continue to resist. Private courses, such as English language classes, remain a rare avenue for education, though they are no substitute for formal schooling. A recent UN Women report found that 92% of Afghans support girls' secondary education, highlighting the gap between public opinion and Taliban policy. In 2023, women protested outside Kabul University as male students returned to class, reading books in a silent vigil that went viral.

The international community has condemned the Taliban's restrictions, but meaningful action remains limited. The attack on the four women has reignited calls for accountability and global pressure on the Taliban regime.

Broader Implications

This incident is not isolated. It reflects a pattern of violence and intimidation aimed at suppressing women's aspirations. As one activist noted, 'They are killing us here.' The world watches as Afghanistan's women are systematically erased from public life. Without sustained international attention and intervention, such attacks may become more frequent, further entrenching a system of gender apartheid.





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Kabul attack women's rights Afghanistan gender apartheid girls education ban Afghanistan news Taliban crackdown women protest Taliban UN report Afghanistan Kabul car attack

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