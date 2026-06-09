Taliban Crackdown on Herat Protest Leaves One Dead, Women Detained for Dress Code Violations

A protest in Herat against the Taliban's morality police and arrests of women for dress code violations turned deadly as security forces opened fire, killing one and wounding several. The crackdown highlights escalating repression of women's rights in Afghanistan.

The Taliban 's violent suppression of a protest against the morality police in Herat, Afghanistan , resulted in at least one death and multiple injuries on Tuesday, as security forces opened fire on demonstrators who were condemning the recent arrest of women for violating the country's strict dress code.

The protest, which drew dozens of residents to the streets of Jibrail township, northwest of Herat City, marked one of the most significant public challenges to the Taliban's gender apartheid policies since they regained power in 2021. Eyewitnesses reported that armed Taliban fighters used live ammunition and batons to disperse the crowd, with footage obtained by local media showing people fleeing in terror as gunshots rang out.

Women, including some fully veiled, were among those beaten to the ground, and screams of protesters could be heard amid the chaos. The crackdown came after days of growing outrage over the detention of women and girls in Herat for alleged failure to comply with the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic hijab, which requires full body and face covering.

According to independent reports, at least 21 women were confirmed detained by the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, though local sources suggest the number is higher. The arrested individuals included a nurse from Herat Regional Hospital, and detentions occurred in several neighborhoods, including Southern Road, Almas Market, and Qasr locality.

Sayed Masoud Hosseini, spokesperson for Herat police, defended the crackdown in a statement to state-run Bakhtar News Agency, claiming the gathering 'created tensions' and disturbed public order under the pretext of opposing hijab, which he described as a religious obligation. However, witnesses contradicted this account, stating that the protest was peaceful until security forces intervened. Some residents reported that officials targeted women who were already observing the required dress code, highlighting the arbitrary nature of the enforcement.

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, strongly condemned the arrests and the use of force, calling them 'illegal and unacceptable'. In a post on social media platform X, Bennett expressed deep alarm over the third consecutive day of arbitrary arrests of women in Herat, demanding their immediate release.

The UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk previously described Afghanistan as a 'graveyard for human rights' in a March report, warning that life for ordinary Afghans, especially women and girls, has severely worsened under the Taliban. The report highlighted cascading edicts and laws since 2021 that have excluded women from education above primary school, banned them from medical institutes, and restricted their access to public transport, markets, and services.

Women deemed non-compliant with the chador requirement have been removed from buses and denied entry to public spaces. A new law also requires girls to wait until puberty to seek divorce and mandates mediation for women fleeing abusive husbands. Tuesday's demonstration in Herat, which was organized via flyers calling for a gathering at 8 am local time, saw Taliban forces continue firing even as protesters attempted to flee, sources said.

The shooting occurred near an intersection known as 'Bahar-e Zendagi', and several wounded individuals were reported. Herat, once considered one of Afghanistan's most culturally vibrant cities, has undergone significant transformation under Taliban rule, with women's rights increasingly suppressed. The protest stands out as a rare public defiance against the regime's gender-based oppression, albeit met with brutal force. The international community has consistently condemned the Taliban's policies, but tangible action remains limited.

As the situation unfolds, the United Nations and human rights organizations continue to call for accountability and the protection of women's rights in Afghanistan





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