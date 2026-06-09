Taliban Crackdown on Herat Protest Leaves One Dead Amid Widening Crackdown on Women's Rights

A protest against the arbitrary detention of women and girls in Herat turned deadly as Taliban forces opened fire on demonstrators. The incident highlights the regime's escalating repression, including bans on education and strict dress codes, drawing strong condemnation from the UN.

The Taliban 's brutal crackdown on an anti-morality police protest has left one person dead and others wounded. Officials opened fire on demonstrators on Tuesday, after dozens took to the streets to denounce the detention of women and girls arrested for violating the country's dress code.

Footage obtained by Amu TV showed residents running in fear down a street in the Jibrail township, northwest of Herat City, amid the sound of multiple gunshots. Protesters can be heard screaming as others were beaten to the ground by officials wielding long sticks. Armed men can be seen breaking up the demonstration, including fully veiled women among the protesters.

Sayed Masoud Hosseini, spokesperson for Herat police, told the state-run Bakhtar News Agency that the gathering had 'created tensions' and disturbed public order under the pretext of opposing the Islamic hijab, which he described as a religious obligation. The demonstration followed days of growing outrage over the detention of women and girls in Herat, for allegedly failing to comply with the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic dress requirements.

Dozens of women, including at least 21 whose detentions were independently confirmed, had been taken into custody by officials from the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Amu TV claimed. According to eyewitnesses, several were wounded during the shooting that occurred near an intersection known as 'Bahar-e Zendagi'. Some residents said officials targeted women who were already observing the required dress code, which includes fully covering the face and body.

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, strongly condemned the wave of arrests, calling them 'illegal and unacceptable'.

'I am deeply alarmed that for a third consecutive day, scores of women in Herat continue to be arbitrarily arrested and detained for violating the Taliban's dress code,' he wrote on X. 'The arrests must stop, and the women must be released immediately. ' The arrests took place in several parts of Herat, including the Southern Road area, Almas Market and the Qasr locality, according to local reports. Among those detained was allegedly a nurse employed at Herat Regional Hospital.

Flyers circulated across the area on Monday, calling on residents to gather at 8am local time Tuesday in District 13 of the Jibrail township, to demonstrate against the arrests. Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban has steadily expanded restrictions on women and girls - including bans on secondary and university education, limits on employment and increasingly strict regulations governing their appearance and movement in public.

Herat, long regarded as one of Afghanistan's most socially and culturally vibrant cities, has undergone significant changes. Tuesday's demonstration appeared to be one of the largest public protests in recent months directly challenging the Taliban's gender apartheid. The human rights arm of the UN delivered a damning assessment of conditions in Afghanistan in a report released in March, warning that life for ordinary Afghans, especially women and girls, has severely worsened under the Taliban.

Presenting the report, UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk said: 'The cascade of edicts and laws announced by the authorities since coming to power in 2021 is having a crushing impact on the Afghan people, particularly women and girls.

' Women remain excluded from all education above primary school age, following a ban from higher education since December 2022. In November 2025, medical graduation examinations were held without the participation of women for the second consecutive year, after having been banned from medical institutes since December 2024. Women deemed not to be complying with the chador requirement - the traditional Islamic full-body cloak - have been removed from public transport and denied access to public markets and services.

Meanwhile, a new law demands that girls wait until puberty before seeking to get out of a marriage, and also requires mediation for women seeking to escape an abusive husband.

'The authorities have, in effect, criminalised the presence of women and girls in public life,' Türk said. 'Discrimination affects their healthcare, their access to civic space, and their freedom of movement and expression. ' 'Afghanistan is a graveyard for human rights,' he concluded





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Taliban Herat Protest Women's Rights Arbitrary Arrests Dress Code Crackdown

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