Taliban Allows Child Marriages in New Family Law Regulation

The Taliban's new family law regulation allows child marriages and gives wide authority to familial patriarchs regarding child marriages. It also grants Taliban judges broad powers to intervene in marital disputes regarding religious and legal conditions, such as dissolution of marriages and apostasy. The new law's contradictions and potential risks to Afghan girls' rights are highlighted, making it significant in terms of women's rights and gender equality.

The Taliban has formally recognized child marriages under a sweeping new family law regulation, which grants significant authority to patriarchs regarding child marriages . The Taliban introduced this regulation to set guidelines for marriages involving minors, establish specific guidelines for ' virgin girls ', and outline rules governing a wide range of religious and legal conditions, including dissolution of marriages.

This new law also grants Taliban judges broad powers to intervene in marital disputes regarding issues such as apostasy, forced separation, prolonged absence of a husband, and accusations of adultery. Child brides in Afghanistan are at risk of being trapped, as they may not have the option to seek annulment until reaching puberty, and the new legislation may exacerbate the silence and fear of Afghan women who are unlikely to speak out





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Gender Equality Politics Afghanistan Taliban Child Marriages Family Law Patriarchal Authority Marital Dissolution Apostasy Virgin Girls Sexual Or Psychological Violence Child Brides Gender Inequality Afghanistan

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