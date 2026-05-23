Talespin is Returning in a New Series

Dynamite Entertainment is bringing back the beloved Disney Afternoon cartoon Talespin in a new series, following the adventures of Baloo and Kit as they work for Higher for Hire.

Talespin , one of Disney’s best cartoons of the 1990s, is returning soon in an all-new series. Part of the beloved ‘ Disney Afternoon ’ programming block, Talespin , alongside shows such as Darkwing Duck , Gargoyles and Chip N’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers, entertained a generation of children, and are still fondly recalled by fans to this day.

Like Chip N’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers, Talespin used existing Disney characters, placing them in new contexts. In the case of Talespin, it was Baloo, from the studio’s 1967 adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. Disney transplanted Baloo from the jungle to the air, transforming him into a pilot who flew missions for Higher for Hire, a delivery service. Baloo was aided by Kit Cloudkicker, and together the duo found themselves in new misadventures in every episode.

Talespin aired a total of 65 episodes between 1990 and 1991. Although it lasted only a short while, Talespin lives on in the hearts and minds of fans. Talespin fans have been clamoring for the show to return for many years, but it seemed Disney was not interested. A tie-in comic series was released in 1991, as was a video game for the Nintendo Entertainment System, but that was as far as it got.

Now, Dynamite Entertainment is bringing Talespin back in a bold new series. Dynamite Entertainment Is Bringing Talespin Back This Summer Talespin's Creative Team Has Already Successfully Revived Darkwing Duck Dynamite Entertainment today announced it would publish a new Talespin book later this summer. The book will be written by Amanda Diebert and drawn by Carlo Lauro, and follows the continuing adventures of Baloo and Kit as they work for Higher for Hire.

Dynamite provided a synopsis of the book, which reads as follows: Higher For Hire is… well, hired... to bring in Cape Suzette’s newest resident: Skye Ryder. But the job’s interrupted by air pirates led by the dastardly Don Karnage! Can Baloo and Kit shake the pirates and get their mysterious passenger to safety, or is it curtains for the pilots of the Sea Duck?! Fans will have to find out by jumping onboard this high-flyin’ adventure series soaring this summer.

In addition, Dynamite provided a first look at Talespin’s covers, shared here. Dynamite plans an all-out launch for Talespin, including blind bag variants. Dynamite’s revival of Talespin is in good creative hands. Dynamite’s revival of Talespin is in good creative hands.

The writer/artist team of Diebert and Lauro have already played in the Disney Afternoon sandbox once, having been the masterminds behind the return of Darkwing Duck at Dynamite last year. The publisher had great luck with Darkwing Duck, and Talespin is sure to be another hit. The Disney Afternoon Block Lives On, 30 Years After It Ended Even though the Disney Afternoon block ended over 30 years ago, the shows that comprised it are still loved.

Cartoons such as Goof Troop and Rescue Rangers introduced Disney icons to a new generation in a way that was respectful of what had come before. The Disney Afternoon cartoons were made with the same loving spirit that guided Walt and his team of animators in the company’s early years. Dynamite has had great luck reviving dormant IPs and making them fresh and relevant again, and Disney is no exception.

The publisher has released books based on Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles and other Disney Afternoon shows, all to great success. Beyond Disney, Dynamite has also been behind the successful returns of the Thundercats, Silver Hawks and Thundarr the Barbarian. Subscribe for In-Depth Coverage of Talespin Revivals Craving deeper context on the Talespin revival and classic Disney Afternoon revivals? Subscribe to our newsletter for creator interviews, cover art previews, cast-of-characters deep dives, and thoughtful retrospectives that enrich your fandom.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. All of this bodes well for Talespin’s return later this year at Dynamite Entertainment





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