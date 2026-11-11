TaleSpin #4 Release Date Set for November 11, 2026 With $4.99 Price Point

Charlie Cooke's comic TaleSpin #4 arrives on Wednesday November 11, 2026. The story follows Baloo as he balances a contest at an airshow with a critical hospital supply mission. The print launch will hit comic shops nationwide on the same day.

Dynamite Entertainment has officially confirmed that TaleSpin #4 will hit comic shops across the United States on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. This highly anticipated issue continues the creative collaboration between writer Amanda Deibert and artist Carlo Lauro. Fans can now mark their calendars for this specific release date in late autumn.

The standard edition of the comic carries a suggested retail price of $4.99. This pricing update replaces earlier estimates of four dollars found in preliminary reports. Collectors should note that the final cost is slightly higher than initial projections indicated.

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Writer Amanda Deibert crafts a narrative where Baloo must choose between personal ambition and humanitarian duty. He faces a dilemma involving a prestigious airshow trophy versus an urgent medical supply delivery to a children's hospital. Massive turbulence threatens to ground his aircraft company, Higher for Hire, permanently during this crisis.

Artist Carlo Lauro provides dynamic aerial sequences that depict the storm's impact on air traffic with striking detail. The interior art captures the physical realism of the turbulence affecting the fictional airline. A vivid color-bleed cover style highlights Baloo's determined expression against a dramatic sky backdrop.

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Additional cover variants include a Cat Staggs design and a character art option available for collectors. These special editions offer different artistic interpretations of the same core storyline. Each variant maintains the high-quality print standards expected from Dynamite Entertainment releases.

The plot explores themes of profit motives clashing with social responsibility in a classic cartoon adventure style. Baloo's conflict serves as a metaphor for the challenges faced by independent aviation businesses today. The story pushes the series past nostalgic roots toward modern narrative exploration.

Lunar Distribution handles the logistics for getting these issues into local comic book stores. Retailers have been notified of the November 11 arrival date for pre-order fulfillment. This ensures widespread availability for fans eager to read the new installment.

Preview copies were distributed with July 2026 magazine series to build anticipation among readers. These early look-sees allowed critics and fans to analyze the artwork and writing style beforehand. The positive reception has heightened expectations for the full publication event.

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Collectors will appreciate the editing notes that provide context on charter operations within the universe. Writer Charlie Cooke adds subtle commentary on the balance between business and ethics. These extras enhance the reading experience for dedicated followers of the franchise.

The release marks a significant moment for Disney Afternoon nostalgia enthusiasts seeking contemporary updates. It offers a fresh perspective on legacy characters facing modern logistical challenges. The tension between glory and service drives the emotional core of this chapter.

Industry analysts predict strong sales due to the compelling premise and established fanbase. The combination of aerial action and moral dilemmas appeals to diverse reader demographics. Dynamite Entertainment aims to capitalize on the enduring popularity of the original animated series.