Tales of the Senate: The Perfect Next 'Tales of' Show

A new Tales of show, Tales of the Senate, would be a thrilling addition to the Star Wars franchise, exploring the role of Senators in the universe.

Star Wars has primarily been a movie-based franchise for decades, but in 2008, it introduced its first canon animated TV show: Star Wars : The Clone Wars.

The franchise has since shifted towards live-action shows, with projects like The Mandalorian and Andor becoming popular. However, its animated shows, such as Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, have smaller audiences, despite having loyal fans. The Tales of series, which includes shows like Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, have focused on two characters, with each character getting three episodes about them.

A new Tales of show, Tales of the Senate, would be a thrilling addition to the franchise, as it would explore the role of Senators in the Star Wars universe. Senators have played a key role in the franchise, particularly during the Dark Times, and deserve more attention and screen time. A series dedicated to some of the most important senators in Star Wars would address this and offer new stories in the franchise.

Senator Bail Organa and Riyo Chuchi would make excellent options for the show, as they have had significant roles in the franchise and deserve to be given more focus





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Wars Tales Of The Senate Animated Shows Live-Action Shows Bail Organa Riyo Chuchi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump boasts perfect endorsement record in 118 GOP primaries so far in 2026President Trump, 79, is reveling in a perfect endorsement track record for Republican House, Senate, and governor primary races that illustrate how his clout within the party is perhaps stronger th…

Read more »

HBO Adapting Perfect Bosch Replacement With New Seasons Releasing Every YearThere won't be a long wait between seasons.

Read more »

A quantum computing system’s perfect randomness could keep your secrets safeGenerating and confirming the randomness of qubits could lead to breakthroughs in computer data encryption

Read more »

Inside a taxpayer-funded treatment center for adoptees, tales of abuse, neglect and little oversightTwo mothers described it as something out of “Lord of the Flies.”

Read more »