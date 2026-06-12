Talarico Defines Real Masculinity, Says Paxton and Cruz Not Qualified to Lecture

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico countered attacks on his masculinity by sharing a story about his adoptive father, arguing that real men serve others, while his opponents are compromised by scandals.

During an appearance on MSNBC's The Briefing, Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico responded to criticism from his opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton , and Senator Ted Cruz regarding masculinity.

Talarico argued that neither Paxton nor Cruz are qualified to define what it means to be a real man, citing their own ethical controversies. In a spirited exchange with host Jen Psaki, Talarico shared a personal story about his adoptive father, Mark Talarico, to illustrate his definition of true masculinity. He described how his father would mow their lawn every Saturday morning without fail, and then quietly mow the lawn of their elderly widowed neighbor without seeking recognition or praise.

Talarico emphasized that real men take responsibility, uphold commitments to family and neighbors, and do what is right even when no one is watching. Conversely, he asserted that real men do not lie, cheat, sell their souls to the highest bidder, or steal from others for personal gain.

Talarico concluded that real men serve others, while weak men serve themselves, and welcomed the debate over masculinity, stating that Ken Paxton and Ted Cruz are in no position to lecture anyone on the subject. The discussion on the show also touched on broader attacks against transgender individuals and other marginalized groups, which Talarico has defended in the past. Psaki noted that the attacks on Talarico seem to extend beyond him personally, targeting the groups he has supported.

Talarico agreed, framing the attacks as part of a larger cultural war. He reiterated that his campaign is focused on integrity, service, and standing up for all Texans, regardless of their background. The race for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas is expected to be highly competitive, with Talarico challenging Paxton, a Republican incumbent who has faced multiple legal and ethical scandals.

Talarico's remarks on masculinity are part of his broader effort to appeal to voters who value authenticity and moral leadership. He contrasted his own upbringing and values with those of Paxton and Cruz, who he argues have failed to demonstrate the character required of true leaders. The interview highlighted the stark ideological and personal contrasts between the candidates, with Talarico positioning himself as a principled alternative to the Republican establishment.

The topic of masculinity has become a recurring theme in the campaign, with Talarico using his personal narrative to connect with voters and challenge traditional notions of strength and leadership. His story about his adoptive father resonated with many viewers, as it underscored the importance of quiet service and selflessness. Talarico believes that this message can help bridge divides and inspire a more inclusive vision of Texas.

As the election approaches, both candidates are intensifying their efforts to define themselves and their opponents. Talarico's team has emphasized that his campaign is built on honesty, hard work, and a commitment to the common good, contrasting with what they describe as the corruption and self-interest of his opponents.

The debate over masculinity is likely to continue as a key point of differentiation in the race, with Talarico using it to highlight his own values and critique the character of his rivals. Ultimately, Talarico's appearance on The Briefing served to reinforce his central campaign themes and to push back against personal attacks, all while keeping the focus on integrity and service





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