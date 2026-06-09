Talarico Admits Democrats Failed on Immigration, Advocates for 'Giant Welcome Mat' on Southern Border

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, has sparked controversy with his stance on immigration, advocating for a 'giant welcome mat' on the southern border. His comments come as a stark contrast to the views of many Texans, who are concerned about public safety and the issue of immigration. Talarico's remarks have been met with criticism, particularly given the Biden administration's handling of the southern border, which has led to a surge in illegal immigration. The Pew Research Center estimates that the illegal alien population hit a record in 2023 under Biden, at more than 14 million. Talarico's comments have also been criticized for being out of touch with the concerns of many Americans, who are worried about the impact of immigration on public safety and the economy.

James Talarico , the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas , believes the southern border should serve as a front porch with a giant welcome mat, as Citizens for Sanity demonstrate in an ad first obtained by Breitbart News.

The conservative nonprofit organization released an ad showcasing the reality of what Talarico has advocated for on the southern border - a severe contrast from what Texans actually want. The ad shows Talarico sweeping the dirt in front of the southern border and laying out a welcome mat reading, EVERYBODY IS WELCOME. Now we're ready the depiction of Talarico states, prompting cheers and applause from what appears to be a cluster of tattooed Mexican cartel members, holding up their guns.

We should treat our southern border like our front porch Talarico said. We should have a giant welcome mat out front, and we should have a lock on the door. Those two things are not mutually exclusive. You have a right to know who's coming into your house, and you should be welcoming the stranger into your home and providing that hospitality he continued.

When asked if Democrats have put forth that kind of policy, he admitted his party has utterly failed. Clearly not well enough, because we lost the last election partly because of the issue of immigration, Talarico admitted. So, no, I think the Democratic Party has got to validate the desire for public safety.

Talarico added that he believes his party should be the party of public safety on immigration, on crime, on any of these issues, because Democrats are the ones trying to make government work for people.

His remarks are ironic, given that Americans experienced rampant illegal immigration under the leadership - or lack thereof - of the Biden administration and the horrific, in only two years of his one-term presidency, President Joe Biden's border policies helped welcome more than a million illegal aliens to the nation's electoral swing states and, additionally, some 450,000 illegal aliens to Texas alone: While the Pew Research Center estimates that the illegal alien population hit a record in 2023 under Biden, at more than 14 million, scholarly estimates from years prior suggest that the illegal alien population today is well above Talarico has referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE as a secret police force and has pointed to his past experience as a public-school teacher, describing illegal alien students as his most patriotic students





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Talarico U.S. Senate Texas Southern Border Immigration Public Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Talarico In Striking Distance of Beating Ken Paxton In Texas: PollThe 37-year-old Democrat is quickly closing the gap with Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton, a recent poll found.

Read more »

Texas Senate Race 2026: Paxton vs Talarico Set for High-Stakes ShowdownTexas 2026 Senate race between Trump-backed Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico becomes a national focal point with heavy spending and intense attacks over divisive isSues.

Read more »

Paxton's defense attorney endorses Talarico for SenateDan Cogdell, who represented Paxton for nearly a decade in two high-profile cases, said his former client “has lost sight of his core mission.”

Read more »

Ken Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceAn attorney who defended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial has endorsed Paxton's Democratic opponent in the U.S. Senate race.

Read more »