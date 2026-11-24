A new study suggests that rapid weight loss can significantly change breast density, raising questions about how doctors interpret mammograms and screen for cancer.

A new study suggests that rapid weight loss can significantly change breast density, raising questions about how doctors interpret mammograms and screen for cancer. New research suggests that significant weight loss from GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro can make breast tissue appear denser on mammograms, potentially prompting additional breast cancer screening.

“People talk about Ozempic face”—the wrinkles and cheek hollowing resulting from the drug’s rapid weight loss—“and what’s happening here is Ozempic breast,” says, a diagnostic breast radiologist at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the study’s lead author. “The frequency and magnitude” of the changes were especially striking, she says. Density is determined by comparing the amount of fibroglandular tissue—which includes milk glands, ducts, and supporting tissue—with the amount of fat in the breast.

Also read Senate Democrats debate about filibuster prior to taking control of the chamber next year

To investigate how weight loss might affect that balance, researchers compared mammograms from more than 100 women before they began taking GLP-1 medications and at least a year afterward. In 63 percent of the women, density increased between the tests. Some 27 percent shifted from a “nondense” category, the first two of four groupings, to a dense one. Eight women leaped ahead two classes.

This finding matters because “changes in density are one of the signs we interpret on a mammogram as potentially indicating cancer,” says, a breast imaging radiologist at the University of Ottawa who was not involved with the research. Having naturally high densityin very dense breasts.

Advertisement

“This is the biggest challenge in radiology, that the cancer can be impossible to see,” Seely says. The rapid change could explain why radiologists called back more than a fifth of the women in the study for additional screenings—typically a more detailed mammogram along with a breast ultrasound. Four flagged women went on to have biopsies, which were negative. By comparison, aboutIn the new study, breast size dropped as women lost an average of 40 pounds.

But the change in tissue type is not proportional.

“With weight loss, there is a reduced amount of fat within the breast, while the fibroglandular component does not decrease as much,” Gombos says. This can make the fibroglandular tissue more prominent on the imaging, which likely accounts for the observed density change, she says. The researchers can’t yet say whether increased density from the medicine heightens cancer risk. But at this point, “women shouldn’t be alarmed” by the change, Gombos says.

Healthcare practitioners may prescribe additional screenings like ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging along with mammography in women with dense breasts.

Advertisement

“Supplemental screening can find cancers that are obscured by dense breast tissue, so it is something to inquire about,” saysGombos suggests that women who lose significant weight while taking GLP-1 drugs mention it at their next mammogram. That information could provide useful context when radiologists compare new images with previous screenings. She hopes this knowledge might reduce unnecessary follow-up testing. For women who do get called back, however, the message is not to panic.

The changes may be a consequence of significant weight loss, rather than a sign of cancer. Still, any recommended follow-up testing remains important.