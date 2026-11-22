According to a recent survey, about 35% of Americans are using credit cards to buy increasingly expensive groceries – and many are having trouble paying off that food debt.

Those beeps at the checkout counter aren't music to anyone's ears these days. Each one is an ear-piercing reminder of how just much more we're paying for groceries this Thanksgiving – 32% more, to be exact – than we paid in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One mother shopping with her daughter told us,"Feels like all my money goes to food.

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". What we do know is, in 2024 nearly 14% of Americans said they were struggling to eat, making this Thanksgiving yet another exercise in the art of the possible. David Rinaldo, chief operating officer at Aldi, says there used to be a stigma around discount stores. Now, Aldi is on track to open 150 stores this year alone.

"I never would have dreamed we'd ever get to the point that it would be that mainstream, that people would come to a limited assortment discount grocer to be where they shop," Rinaldo said. Part of the draw? Cheaper in-house brands, contracted out to manufacturers that make them for stores like Aldi and others – assembly lines tailored to a specific market. They aren't the no-name generic brands you might remember from the 1970s and '80's.

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These are different. It's what fills 92% of what's on Aldi's shelves. Private labels, says Rinaldo, aren't the exception; they're now the trend.

"I think there's been a movement with private label," he said. "Nine out of the last ten years, private label has grown faster than national brands. "in Washington, D.C. , about 35% of us are using credit cards to buy groceries.

But unlike past years, 1 in 4 customers is having trouble paying off that food debt.

"That's a substantial share of families that are needing to turn to credit to purchase their groceries, and then taking on debt in the process of doing so," said Cassandra Martinchek, a senior researcher associate at the Urban Institute. She says it's not just credit cards we should be concerned about – it's digital lay-away services : The Food Issue