And the Sixers' winning streak is snapped.

Have you ever wondered about those who work behind the scenes to make game day possible? If you do, then you’ll want to hear about the Diamond family from Delaware County.

The Diamonds have been in the ice cleaning business since 1977 and taking care of the Flyers’ rink for even longer. Their role is largely unseen but critical, writes Alex Coffey. What’s even more amazing is the Diamond’s business has carried through generations: “You can’t make this up” said Kevin Diamond Sr. “ have been doing games together for over 30 years. His son can come and do it, and my son can come and do it.

Also read 🤖 A new breed of watchdog| Morning Newsletter

” Now, let’s talk Eagles. You may not be thrilled about Sunday’s win over the Steelers considering the impact on their draft positioning. But what came to light was the end the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay style of offense. What was born Week 1 died 10 games later under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

How will this team continue to adjust on a shorten week? The 5-6 Cowboys are favorites over the Birds on Thanksgiving, but Dallas’ defense remains one of the leagues most unstable units. Olivia Reiner tells us what we know — and don’t know — going into Week 12. — Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport , sports.daily@inquirer.com .

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . ❓Would you rather see the Eagles tank at this point then win? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter . Salary cap concerns In a week the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players’ Association will expire, which means the owners are expected to lock out the players.

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Andrew Miller, a two-time All-Star reliever and one of 27 former players on the 2027 Hall of Fame ballot, has a seat at the table as the MLBPA’s director of collective bargaining and strategic initiatives. He sat down with Scott Lauber on this week’s Phillies Extra podcast to discuss whether a compromise will be reached before games are canceled in 2027.

What we’re … 👂 Hearing: From DK Metcalf’s antics to whether or not the Eagles should tank, here’s how the media is reacting after their win. 👏 Applauding: Union playmaker Cavan Sullivan won Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year award. 🏀 Learning: Penn basketball released new uniforms in honor of the Palestra’s 100th anniversary. The men’s team will debut the jersey in tonight’s game.

📖 Reading: Elijah Crawford had to take on a new role in Kevin Willard’s offense. The Villanova guard is starting to look the part. Looking forward The Birds have seven games left in what figures to be a lost season. That’s plenty of time for things to go wrong.

At least for one afternoon, however, the Eagles did a few things right. Jeff McLane and Mike Sielski discuss the state of this team going forward. And during his Monday news conference, Nick Sirianni addressed questions on second-round pick Eli Stowers’ low snap count on Sunday and if the Eagles expressed interest in Daniel Jones. Embiid is missed The Sixers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Monday with a 128-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers, who were playing without Joel Embiid, could not stop Portland’s hot shooting from the three-point line. Potential trade partners News landed Sunday that Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was traded to Montreal. So where does that leave the Flyers in their pursuit of a top-six center and top-pair defenseman? Gustav Elvin looks at how the fallen Larkin domino might uncover three teams as potential trade partners for the Flyers.

Marcus Hayes’ take Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has started six NFL game and recorded double-digit tackles in all of them. Trotter was an understudy for his first two seasons, but injuries to Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell have given Trotter a real chance to follow in his father’s footsteps. The original Axe Man could not be prouder — or less surprised, writes Marcus Hayes.

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🧠 Trivia time What year was it the last time the Eagles played the Cowboys on Thanksgiving and won? A) 1989 B) 2006 C) 2014 D) 2018 What you’re saying about the Eagles’ win We asked: What are your thoughts on the Eagles’ win over the Steelers? Among your responses: No point in winning. Better off to lose.

Easy to do. They should have traded Barkley… for his sake. We will now see how good Roseman really is. — Andy A. That was a win the coaches and players and the Eagles nationwide fan base desperately needed.

Outstanding play by Vic’s defense and excellent kicking by Elliott, and a stellar performance by the young QB starting only his 2nd NFL game. Will be very interesting to see how our guys will do in Dallas on Thanksgiving against the 5-6 “Boys” who just scored 51 points against the Titans. — Everett S. It was really satisfying to finally get the first Eagles’ win since September 20th. It wasn’t a polished product — but didn’t need to be.

Winning leads to be more winning — it can self-perpetuate. But the good things that the Eagles did on Sunday are certainly something to build upon for the final seven games. And of course — beating the Steelers for the 12th straight time in Philly since 1965 — is just an added advantage.

— Michael L. We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Scott Lauber, Mike Sielski, Marcus Hayes, Gina Mizell, Ryan Novozinsky, Gustav Elvin, Ariel Simpson, Conor Smith, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Dylan Johnson. By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10. That’s it from me this week. I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

If you’re traveling, be safe out there. If you’re staying in, enjoy the comfort of home. — Bella