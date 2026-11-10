Takeaways from Warriors' Win over Pelicans: Williams Injury Could Force Tough Decision

The Golden State Warriors (8-3) won their eighth straight game on Monday, dominating the Pelicans 138-87. Stephen Curry had a game-high-tying 25 points in just

The Golden State Warriors won their eighth straight game on Monday, dominating the Pelicans 138-87. Stephen Curry had a game-high-tying 25 points in just 21 minutes.

Brandin Podziemski also had 25 points and was a game-high plus-36. Here are two takeaways from Monday's game. Brandon Williams suffered a hamstring injury, leaving the game after playing just two minutes. The Warriors announced after the game that he'll get an MRI on Tuesday.

Also read Warriors Guard Will Richard Suffers Torn Ligament, Ruled Out Indefinitely After Pelicans Game

Will Richard also said before the game that he wants to play through his UCL injury, but he won't know if he can until after the swelling goes down. Cryer had 10 points and three assists in 20 minutes. His three-point shooting is an NBA asset. But the question is, can the Warriors survive long stretches with Cryer as their backup point guard on their upcoming five-game road trip?

Four of the five games are against teams with winning records. And more generally, at what point do the Warriors need to make a trade just to have another health body? Assuming Williams and Richard can't go against Houston on Wednesday, the Warriors will be down to 10 healthy players with standard contracts . And that's assuming Gary Payton II can return from the left knee inflamation that kept him out Wednesday.

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Surely, the Dubs want to wait until they get the right trade package for Kristaps Porzingis. But I certainly wouldn't fault them if they accelerated their trade search from these injuries. Ideally, a trade would give them one more center and a healthy player who could help defend on the ball, as I wroteCurry, Podz and Yaxel Lendeborg combined for 73 points on 24-of-39 shooting on Monday. Most impressively, Lendeborg was 8-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-4 from three.

Curry, Podz and Lendeborg are clearly the Warriors' three best healthy players on offense. And they are fitting together perfectly. Over the last couple of years, Podz was overburdened when asked to be the first option. With Curry and Lendeborg staggering minutes, Podz is essentially never the top option on the court, and he's playing the secondary offensive role well.

The Warriors had just two players average over 16.1 points per game last year . It never felt like they had three players expected to produce every night. Add us as a preferred source on