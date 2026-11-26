The Golden State Warriors (10-8) improved to 8-1 at home with a 129-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings (2-16) on Wednesday at Chase Center. The Dubs saw a 2

The Golden State Warriors improved to 8-1 at home with a 129-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Chase Center. The Dubs saw a 29-point first-half lead cut to four in the third quarter, but they cruised from there.

The Warriors are now 2-1 in the Group C NBA Cup standings with a minus-two point differential. To make the the NBA Cup quarterfinals, they will have to beat the Trail Blazers in their group-stage finale on Friday AND get some help from other results. Domantas Sabonis had a game-high 27 points for the Kings, who finished their NBA Cup group-stage play 0-4.

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With the way Golden State's offense had sputtered the last five games, it would have been easy for Steve Kerr to put Brandon Williams in the starting lineup in his first game back from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Melton and the Warriors came out on fire. They scored 44 points in the first quarter, and Melton had 12 of them. This was a great bounce-back game from Melton, who went 0-of-7 against the Celtics on Sunday.