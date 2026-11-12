Takeaways from Warriors' Loss to Rockets: Silver Lining to Steph's Injury Emerges

The Golden State Warriors couldn't overcome a first-quarter injury to Stephen Curry, losing 115-108 to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Curry

The Golden State Warriors couldn't overcome a first-quarter injury to Stephen Curry, losing 115-108 to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Curry was ruled out after playing just six minutes.

He finished with one three-pointer to extend his three-pointer streak to 102 games. The Warriors fought back from a 17-point first-half deficit, at one point trailing 88-85 in the fourth quarter. Silver Lining to Curry's Injury Is Lendeborg Being Ready for More ResponsibilityHe passed the test. Lendeborg finished with 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

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And though he had zero assists, he made the right pass consistently, which led to some open looks the Warriors missed. Golden State's offense will be worse if Curry misses any additional time. That's obvious. But it will have a fighting chance if Lendeborg continues to play as well as he did Wednesday.

LJ Cryer is about to get a lot of playing time. On Wednesday, he looked worthy of the minutes increase. Perhaps most importantly, he had zero turnovers in 18 minutes. Cryer's ability to shoot could make him a viable NBA rotation player.

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But my big question for his career is if he has the innate qualities and ball-handling ability to excel at traditional point guard skills. We'll see if he can continue to suppress turnovers on the rest of this five-game road trip. Entering this week, the Warriors knew they would be without Jimmy Butler , Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis indefinitely.

Then Brandon Williams suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out a week. Will Richard is playing through a UCL injury. Gui Santos doesn't appear 100 percent due to knee tendinitis. Gary Payton II missed his second consecutive game Wednesday with knee inflammation.

I'm waiting on Curry's prognosis to write an article about how the Warriors should approach the next few days on the trade market. If they get surprisingly good news on Curry, they could be justified holding off on a Porzingis trade. But at the moment, it certainly feels like they can't go much longer without acquiring another healthy body.