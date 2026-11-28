The Golden State Warriors rallied from a 36-point deficit but fell short, losing 116-94 to the Trail Blazers in Friday's NBA Cup group-stage finale. The Dubs cu

The Golden State Warriors rallied from a 36-point deficit but fell short, losing 116-94 to the Trail Blazers in Friday's NBA Cup group-stage finale. The Warriors were eliminated from the NBA Cup by finishing 2-2 in Group C. Meanwhile, the Blazers advanced to the NBA Cup quarterfinals by winning Group C. Deni Avdija had a game-high 26 points for the Blazers .

Yaxel Lendeborg had a team-high 18 points for the Warriors . Warriors Can Blame Injuries, Roster Quality for Horrendous StartOne of my suggestions has beenThe Warriors started Green, Lendeborg, De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski and Charles Bassey. Of those five, four finished in double figures and played relatively well. Gui Santos missed the second half with knee soreness.

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Brandon Williams went 1-of-7 from the field. They are the two players with the best argument to start who didn't, and they didn't have it Friday. Green didn't have a good game , but no one off the bench did either. And though the starting lineup struggled, so did all the rotations in the first 14-and-half minutes.