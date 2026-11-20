The Golden State Warriors just had one of the worst five-game road trips in NBA history. They lost all five, with four of the games being decided by 21 points

They lost all five, with four of the games being decided by 21 points or more. In all, they were outscored by 116 points. The Warriors hung around despite ice-cold three-point shooting, trailing 55-47 at the half.

But as they continued to struggle from three, the Grizzlies pulled away in the third. Jaylen Wells had a game-high 22 points, while Charles Bassey had a team-high 16 points and 13 rebounds. Instead of focusing on Thursday's game only, let's put our attention on the entire road trip with two takeaways below. The Warriors knew they were going into this season with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody having long-term knee injuries.

Also read Four Big Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks 117-112 Road Win vs Oklahoma City

They needed to prioritize availability with the rest of their roster. So the fact that they extended Kristaps Porzingis' contract with his injury/illness history and re-signed Al Horford with his inability to play back-to-backs was asking for trouble. Of course, even if they had signed different players instead of Porzingis and Horford, they'd still be struggling due to Stephen Curry's oblique injury.

But part of the reason they are getting blown out right now is how reliant they are on players with veteran-minimum or two-way contracts. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s decision to wait on LeBron James's free-agency decision left the Warriors with even fewer options than they already had as an over-the-cap team.

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They didn't completely whiff on their veteran-minimum signings—Bassey has been particularly impressive—but as the last few games have shown, they didn't solve their offensive issues when Curry is off the floor. Brandon Williams' imminent return from a hamstring injury will help the Dubs, who have scored under 100 points in four straight games.

But still, I can't help but feel like the Warriors had to come away from free agency with more players with real offensive punch who have good availability track records. It's been a particularly brutal road trip for a few Warriors, and one of them is Yaxel Lendeborg. He shot under 40 percent in each of the last four games. In the first 12 games of the season, he was under 40 percent just twice.

Several times this road trip, Lendeborg dribbled into a crowded paint with help defenders waiting for him. He got real star treatment for the first time, and not surprisingly, he struggled. It didn't help matters that his three-ball went away as well. What Lendeborg can learn from this is he needs to pick his spots better.

Few NBA players thrive against set defenses when their game plan's focus is stopping you. Lendeborg isn't thriving in those situations yet. In fairness to him, you can understand why he forced some shots. The Warriors were so desperate for offense that it must have felt like the right play at times.

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In any event, Lendeborg should get better at handling defensive attention from this stretch. And perhaps the better news is Curry will return at some point, which will give defenses something else to focus on and allow Lendeborg to get back to his efficient offensive ways. Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.