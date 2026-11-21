The Commodores were able to hold off a late surge Friday night to stay undefeated. Here is what to takeaway from the game.

Nov 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner drives to the basket \A| during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Vanderbilt basketball is 6-0 following its 82-74 win over UCF in which it led by as much as 20 and never really let this thing get in doubt.

The Commodores travel to Ohio State on Tuesday for another non-conference test, but Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington will clearly have some things he wants to address between now and then after a showing that he believes showed some of his group’s weaknesses. That performance demonstrated where Vanderbilt currently is It would be plausible to assume that Vanderbilt shooting 39.7% from the field, 9.5% from 3-point range and 73.9% from the free throw line while turning it over 10 times and being outscored in the second half would doom it against a power-five team.

Also read Vanderbilt Basketball Survives Late Push From UCF, Stays Undefeated

“I think you see that we are a talented team, but that we are also a young team,” Byington said. “I love the fact that we got challenged. ” UCF entered Friday night as the fourth-highest ranked team on Vanderbilt’s non-conference schedule and presented one of the biggest challenges it will face in non-conference play. But, Vanderbilt was never remotely in trouble.

Even while it was limping, it was still almost entirely in control on Friday night. KenPom gives Vanderbilt a 99% chance or better to win each of the five buy games on its non-conference schedule. It gives it an 86% chance to win when it plays Cal on the road in a Sunday-night matchup. As for its road matchups with Notre Dame and Ohio State? 70 and 62 percent, respectively.

Advertisement

Vanderbilt isn’t as far along as it was a year ago, but it is heading towards a similar result in non-league play. Tanner had a chance to put Vanderbilt up 14 going into the half, but his shot hit the glass and rimmed out–just like it did a year ago against Nebraska in the Round of 32 and against Missouri in the regular season a year ago.

Tanner can get remarkably close on half-court shots, but he somehow can’t seem to make one when he’s running across the halfcourt on the right side of the floor. Tanner must still be cursed by the basketball gods.

The shots from 3-point range still aren’t falling all that much for Tanner–so much so that he came out for a postgame shooting workout–but he looks much more like the Tanner of a year ago than he did in the first four games of 2026-27. Byington challenged Tanner to be more assertive after Vanderbilt’s win over Prairie View A&M, and the message has resonated.

Tanner went for 23 points on Friday while making six of his 13 shots from the field, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out four assists. Vanderbilt needs Tanner to look like Tanner if this Vanderbilt team is going to finish non-conference undefeated. Friday indicates that he likely will. Vanderbilt ripped up UCF’s zone for most of the night, but it didn’t take the right 3s at times and it couldn’t make many when it did.

Advertisement

UCF gave Vanderbilt some open looks on Friday, but Vanderbilt started 1-for-12 from 3-point range and finished the night 2-for-21 from beyond the arc. Prior to Friday, there had been no indication based off of Vanderbilt’s first five games that Vanderbilt’s shooting would be a concern. Friday finally made it look like this group can be held back by its shooting at times.

It was shooting 38.4% from 3-point range heading into Tuesday night and had only shot below 35% from 3-point range in one game. Tuesday, it shot 42.9% from 3-point range and made 12 of them. Ant Brown is fighting for a rotation spot every night Brown got pulled Friday after turning it over and missing a shot from 3-point range and never went back in the game.

Vanderbilt will likely pulse check him in the first half every night, but he’ll have to earn every minute he gets. Vanderbilt looks like it will be fine regardless of what Brown gives it, which is a testament to what it has. Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories.

He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.