As Will Wade's LSU Tigers took the court Wednesday, the PMAC was sparsely attended, an odd development considering the team had just earned some hype with their

Nov 14, 2026; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade looks on against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at Spokane Arena.

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecttook the court Wednesday, the PMAC was sparsely attended, an odd development considering the team had just earned some hype with their newfoundThe team appeared to be following the mood in the PMAC, which was lethargic. LSU found itself trailing 10-8 at the first timeout, which came just over four minutes in, largely thanks to a pair of 3s from ULM's Robert Cowherd.

Also read LSU’s RJ Luis Gamble Has Opened a Bigger Fight With the SEC

With the fans seemingly on edge with the results on the court, Wade decided to make some changes at the first timeout. Luis has been the target of months of legal battles regarding rostering former professional players, and was just, on Friday, granted another injunction to play college basketball after signing a contract with the Boston Celtics over the summer.

LSU rostered Luis on Tuesday, much to the surprise of everyone, as LSU has been in lengthy legal battles with the SEC over rostering former professionals, not just in basketball. And while that goes on in a courtroom, Luis was playing on the PMAC court. With LSU up 15-14, a timeout came from ULM's bench at the 12-minute mark. It was then that Luis subbed in to a warm welcome from the fans in the PMAC.

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. dribbles during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As both teams lined up for the inbound, Luis stood on the baseline to defend the inbound and was able to deflect it and knock it out of bounds, to the appreciation of the fans.

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After spending three minutes on the court, Luis knocked down his first points at LSU, a three from the top left side of the key, which brought LSU the lead back and the crowd's largest pop up to that point. After spending four minutes on the court, and LSU and ULM sitting equal at 23, Luis' first minutes on the court ended. He immediately recorded an assist on a nice pass to center Michael Ruzic for the slam.

Luis was great to watch and definitely served as entertainment for the fans, but the Tigers didn't let that momentum carry them. They went to the locker room losing 39-36. At the half, Luis had spent seven minutes in, recording three points, an assist and a pair of defensive rebounds.

Luis, despite being rostered yesterday, ended the night proving he will be a large rotational piece and a clutch one at that, spendingBut while Luis is on the court, the SEC is most definitely fighting the decision, and so is Georgia's Attorney General, releasing a statement in opposition to Luis' addition. Georgia’s attorney general has sent another letter to the SEC in support of sanctions for LSU, including conference expulsion if necessary.

He's shown he can be a good addition to the team, but time will tell how his addition will go over off the court. Oct 16, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade speaks at the SEC basketball tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports “I'm going to refer to our university statement from yesterday,” Wade said when asked about the decision to roster Luis.

“I'll be happy to answer any questions about how we played, but can refer anything in terms of his eligibility and rostering to the university statement yesterday. ”“But everybody we played tonight is eligible,” Wade added, acting almost as a period to the end of his answer.

“He brings a physicality to us, brings an ability to get to the rim and to rebound and help us defensively as well,” Wade said when asked a question about his impact on the court. “So he's a he's a solid player, and you know he'll continue to get better. He’s coming off an injury, hasn't played in a long time, so there's certainly some work to be done there.

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”"Look, as long as he's eligible, he's with the team," Wade answered.

“He has a lot of experience, so it's a lot of things that he could teach us. You know, a lot of the new guys haven't played at those levels,” Mo Dioubate added.

“He could do a lot of teaching. ”Tigers Head Coach Will Wade, LSU Tigers Mens basketball take on LSU New Orleans Privateers. November 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect While it wasn't necessarily pretty, LSU handled its business and walked away 5-0 after defeating ULM 79-67.

LSU was shooting 41% from the field, 25% from 3 and rolled out an aggressive defensive approach that let ULM have some easy looks from 3, connecting on seven of 15 before the half. LSU couldn't pull away from ULM, or really get even for a large portion of the game, as it spent the first half and the first five minutes of the second half trailing for 17 minutes, only leading for roughly three minutes and sitting evenly for five more.

The Tigers locked it in more in the second half, increasing their lead to 15 minutes. Despite Donovan Dent spending the most time on the court, 37 minutes, he only finished with 8 points, going just 4-for-12 from the field and 0-for-3 from 3. Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com.

Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.