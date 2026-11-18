Sturm spoke to the media about what went wrong in Boston’s defeat to the Kings on Tuesday night.

Nov 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy stand at the bench as head coach Marco Sturm heads for the locker room following their 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter the game, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm spoke to the media and shared what he thought went wrong in the game. The Bruins’ three-game skid has not been because of a lack of offensive opportunities. In the team’s game against Montreal, Boston outshot the Canadiens 32-31, however lost 5-2. It was a similar story in the Bruins’ 6-2 loss to the Wild as Boston outshot Minnesota 33-25.

Also read 3 Things We Learned About the Knicks After Their 13th Game

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm reflected on what went wrong on Tuesday night in Boston’s 3-0 loss to the Kings and how he believes mentality has played a part in it.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Sturm. “I think the mental part of the game, we're just probably not the strongest right now and you could tell. I think we could have played another I don't know how many games tonight and nothing would have changed. I think we were all looking for one goal just to get us out of it tonight, but the problem was that goal never came.

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So, that's why we kind of almost got stuck today. And they played it very smart. Didn't do much and we got a little bit more and more frustrated and made some mental mistakes and all of a sudden you lose the game. So, it was a little frustrating today, for sure.

But again, we need to find that extra edge and that goal, especially at home to get that crowd going too because I knew when we scored one, we scored two, but again, that goal never came. ”Sturm shared that he felt a lack of energy in Tuesday night’s game which was different from the last two.

“Yeah, probably today was the first time it was kind of like that,” said Sturm. “The last two games even we lost them bigger, it was much better. There was a lot of energy. I don't know for some reason today it's not.

I'm going to tell you, and it's not an excuse, but it's not easy to play a lot of games at home and spend a lot of time at home. But again, we got to find ways and we're all pros here so this is our job. And again, that we're ready but some nights when you don't have it you still got to find a way.

There's still something left and that little bit I think cost us a little bit today. ”In October, the Bruins had a pair of two-game losing streaks before bouncing back. Last season, Boston opened April on a five-game skid before finishing the regular season with two wins.

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“Yeah, there's different ways and the end of the day, you're not going to have a perfect season where you win most of the games and we know that too,” said Sturm. “We've been through that last year a lot of times and it's going to happen, or it's happening right now, and it's going to happen again. I'm going to tell you right now.

So, but again, the biggest thing for me how we going to get out of it and we have to go back to score one, remind ourselves what made us good, and playing good defense, and be good on a power play, and be aggressive and be tough to play against. Those kind of things, you have to go back to it.

And if you do that as a unit, you give yourself a chance to win and you're going to get out of it. And soon as you do that, we know what happens- things will get better again. But yeah, we'll regroup. It's going to be a tough opponent tomorrow, but again, we've done it before and we got to do it again.

”Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.